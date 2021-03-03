The Mercedes R63 AMG is full of horsepower and is the only minivan we drive





Mercedes-Benz recently got into the habit of labeling a remote and sporty version of its base vehicle as a kind of AMG performance car. That’s part of the reason why their cars no longer feel so special. But not too far in the past, there was a time when the AMG badge really meant something. Even if it’s mounted on the type of vehicle you don’t expect to see it.

Back in the 2000s, the 6.2l AMG M156 V8 gained momentum. It powered the C63, E63, S63, and some insanely fast SUVs, but its most bizarre application was under the hood of a weird ball R-class 7-seater minivan. There is some debate about classifying this car as a van with no sliding doors or FWD layout, but it can carry a lot of people in the same space as a typical family carrier. However, unlike most family vehicles, the bus operated by this seven-seater school exceeded 500 horsepower.

The best (and worst) part of the R63 is its rarity. It’s hard to find a definitive number, but it’s surprisingly rare, with rumors that there are about 100 of these cars. The Lexus IS SportCross was a rare car built to date with less than 4,000 units, but when compared to the R63, the SportCross was as popular as the original VW Beetle.

Therefore, the R63 is an insanely rare 500 horsepower luxury 7-seater private jet, an AMG that’s too perfect for us to see it. Read on to find out more about the careers of this crazy people.

The numbers in the headings are: 503 horsepower, torque 465 lb / ft, electronically limited top speed 275 km / h (171 mph). Breaking the 300km / h wall on the way to soccer practice is too much. Elsewhere, the car features 4MATIC all-wheel drive powered by a 7-speed automatic transmission. This was a standard issue for AMG Mercedes at the time.

The R-Class platform looks like a strangely shaped wagon, but it’s actually based on the ML and GLSUV platforms. This makes it heavier and weighs about 5,000 pounds, which is larger than a similar vintage AMG E63 wagon. That said, the R-Class is capable of seven seats, which is not possible with the E63, and uses a very SUV-like seating arrangement to fit all passengers (two front buckets, three in the center). , Two in the third row). There was also an option for middle row bucket seats. This was more comfortable, but we were able to reduce the passenger capacity to six.

R-class platforms are very practical. Fold the 2nd and 3rd rows flat to get 85cu. Feet of cargo capacity that are very competitive (and still) with large SUVs and wagons. The official traction capacity of this car is unknown, but with such a huge engine under the hood, if you can find a trailer hitch assembly that fits the R class, you can definitely carry a fair amount. ..

Even with its huge weight and clunky proportions, the M156V8 can propel this car from 0-60mph in the reported 4.6 seconds. The list of cars that can run faster than that is very slim, carrying a lot of people. This car is the ultimate cure for the boredom of road trips and the constant demand of “are we there anymore?”

Driving performance sets this car apart from AMG’s stable companions in both good and bad ways. For starters, the 4MATICA WD gives this car better traction than the RWD C63 or E63, but there are many trade-offs: understeer, added weight, and the loss of the ability to throw a large cloud of smoke from the rear wheels. .. It doesn’t brake the stand, burnout, or drift, so if you want to do it in your family car (and why not?), The E63 wagon is a better choice.

Instead of a weird wagon, this car drives like a lower hanging GL63 SUV. It has similar weight, similar suspension and brakes, and similar steering. It doesn’t feel like trying to get the apartment building on track because it’s more aerodynamic, but so far it’s just trying to bend physics around a £ 5,000 car.

But in reality, it doesn’t matter because this car comes from the golden age of the AMG V8. Unloaded by the supercharger of the previous M117K (as seen in the W211 E55), before the modern twin-turbo 4.0l setup, the M156 6.2l V8 delivers a baritone bellows as intense as an orchestra. It’s like the sound of a tuba being played by a drunken German bodybuilder, and sadly, as high-powered cars move to hybrids with turbochargers, we hear less and less. I will.

Mercedes-AMG has confirmed that the next-generation C63 will be equipped with a turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid that produces the same amount of power as the old M156. It’s a commendable effort, but it’s a shame that many of the distinctive AMG characters are lost along the way. We should celebrate the old rock drill V8 while we can still do it.

As mentioned at the beginning, the R63 AMG is a surprisingly rare car, with only about 100 manufactured worldwide. It’s very unlikely to be found, but if you do, you’ll find one of the most elusive unicorns in the automotive world. Styling doesn’t suit everyone’s tastes, but those who are crazy about quirky cars can make excuses for strange-looking cars, especially if they have a 500-horsepower V8 engine. Often.

When it comes to the topic of that engine, it’s not without its flaws. Problems with the cylinder head bolts can cause them to come off or break from the block and require extensive repair to rebuild or replace the engine. One R63 owner reported a $ 57,000 quote from a local Mercedes dealer, but instead of paying an exorbitant fee, he decided to do the repair himself with one of the best car DIY stories on the internet. did.

The M156 headbolt problem is a bit like the 996 Porsche 911 IMS bearing problem. It has affected some vehicles, but the frequency of the problem has been greatly exaggerated and the probability of a random M156 affected is small. The difference is that rebuilding the Porsche 996 engine costs about one-sixth the cost of rebuilding the M156, so AMG is a much more expensive gambling.

Where does it leave R63? These cars are so rare that it’s hard to recommend buying them. You really are unlikely to find it. However, if any of these are within a reasonable distance from your area, you are at least obliged to check and drive. You will never find another car like it, and you will never see something like it again. It’s the ultimate enthusiast family carrier, but the number of them is so small that many families don’t experience it, so if you find one, roll the dice with a headbolt and buy it, and its delicious AMG V8 Please save for the next generation.

