PSVR 2 could allow anything to be used as a controller, Sony patent revealed





According to a patent recently filed by Sony, the PSVR 2 could be regenerated using common household items such as bananas.

Sony has applied for a patent that presents a very ambitious idea of ​​where to bring PSVR2 in the future. Virtual reality games have skyrocketed in popularity and functionality in recent years, as many in the industry believe that they are the next obvious step in video games. Sony seems to be ahead of its time and has applied for patents showing that its ambitions could lead Sony in future projects.

Sony has always been a significant leader in console competitors, as PlayStation consoles have always boasted cutting-edge features over many iterations. The two biggest contributions to the PlayStation gaming industry are the innovative DualShock / DualSense controller platform and the successful PSVR system. The PSVR is the best-selling virtual reality peripheral by 2018, and while some users find the platform out of date, it has remained quite popular ever since. PS5 was released with PSVR features using PS4 accessories, but players are looking forward to the final release of the new system-specific VR add-on.

According to a GameIndustry article, Sony has applied for a patent that shows how it sees a revolution in the VR gaming scene when PSVR2 is finally released. The post details Sony’s experimenting with the idea of ​​using a variety of household objects as peripherals instead of traditional video game controllers. This lowers the barriers to VR games and allows anyone to enjoy PSVR2 with any item. The patent shows that the banana can be used as a controller, as a main example, using various VR cameras placed on the player’s headset and another camera connected to the console itself.

This patent is a design of experiments in early development, but it’s interesting to see the path Sony is trying to adopt to advance the system in the field of VR technology. With the recent announcement that PSVR 2 is in progress, several other patents are also drawing attention, including patents that may allow viewers to participate through microphones and cameras. As mentioned earlier, the PSVR has a fairly successful lifespan, but the platform itself is old and can’t take full advantage of the power of the PS5, and Sony seems to be looking for some big ideas to improve it. is.

There are already tweets about projects that may go to PS5 via PSVR 2. A PSVR developer posted details about a PSVR2 project with an online multiplayer component that seems to bring a VR gaming experience you’ve never seen before. Sony has some big shoes to meet if you want to exceed the standards set by PSVR. The system sold over 3 million units and initially created a competitive market for virtual reality games with only a few competitors.

