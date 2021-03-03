Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) Review: Best Budget Stylus Phone





Calling the 2021 Motorola Moto G stylus the best-budget stylus phone feels a bit like a backhand compliment. Another candidate for that title, LG Stylo 6, is more or less underpowered and not recommended. But the G stylus doesn’t just win by default. In fact, it’s a well-balanced and capable phone for less than $ 300.

It has a 6.8-inch large 1080p screen, a large capacity of 128GB of internal storage, and a Snapdragon 678 processor with 4GB of RAM. Motorola was introduced earlier this year at a MSRP of $ 299 and is now sold by manufacturers and other retailers for $ 279.

Other highlights include a 48-megapixel main camera with ultra-wide and macro rear cameras, a 4,000mAh battery, a water-repellent design, and a fingerprint sensor embedded in an embedded power button. A rich feature set for low-cost devices without having to consider the G Stylus headline features.

Great Things Convenient Stylus Features Excellent Battery Life Corresponding Processor / RAM Combo Bad Things Only 2 Years Security Updates Only 2 Years Super Wide Camera Image Quality OS Updates are slow to receive G Stylus has note-taking, graffiti and coloring Includes an app for. Moto G Stylus (2021) Stylus Features

The main selling point is definitely the G stylus stylus, so let’s cover it first. Like the Stylo 6, the G Stylus has a built-in capacitive stylus that is pushed into the lower right corner of the device. When popped out, you’ll see a quick menu of shortcuts to stylus-enabled apps.

There is an app to take notes and a shortcut to take screenshots and annotate. You can also write down a simple note without unlocking the screen. Its basic feature set isn’t as advanced as the Galaxy Note series offers, but it does have some neat bonuses.

With AI, the phone can recognize what you’re drawing and turn it into a coloring book template.

First, the messaging app supports handwriting to text conversion. This is a Gboard setting that you can enable on any Android device, but it’s available by default in G Stylus. Press the globe icon on the left side of the spacebar to open the handwriting panel. Write a message and see it appear in the line of text above.

Another trick of the Moto G Stylus is the ability to create cinemagraphs, still images using moving elements. To create this, you basically take a short video clip with the camera still. Then use the stylus to draw an area of ​​the moving scene. The rest will remain frozen as still images. You don’t necessarily need a stylus for this, but the added precision is useful. The result can be saved as MP4 or GIF. The resulting clip is fairly low resolution, but the app does a decent job of stabilizing handheld images for a more compelling final product. Still, it’s fun to play.

The stylus features on the LG Stylo 6s seemed a bit more fun and creativity-focused, but the Moto G is a bit more nonsense. Indeed, there are coloring books that perform the tricky trick of using AI to identify a basic sketch of a cat and convert it into a digital crayon template. But where are the creators of animated GIFs? Or can you send text messages to your friends or show off your crazy graffiti skills with the sketching and recording app? These definitely exist in third-party apps. However, the native feature set feels a little more mature, for better or for worse.

The Moto G Stylus has a large 6.8-inch screen. Moto G Stylus (2021) screen and performance

The stylus screen isn’t a flashy standard 60Hz refresh rate LCD, but it’s a decent brightness and a large 6.8-inch 1080p display. Not surprisingly, the phone itself is on the larger and heavier side, but the slightly rounded edges on the back panel make it easier to hold than the dimensions indicate. Although it looks a bit ridiculous from the top of the yoga pants pocket, this stylus packing device wasn’t meant to fit in a super pocket.

The G stylus uses a Snapdragon 678 processor with 4GB of RAM, and I feel this combination is more than enough for everyday tasks. The apps load quickly and it’s easy to jump between apps. Scrolling through media-rich apps like Twitter can sometimes cause problems or slow down slightly, but it’s not frustrating.

I had no problem spending the day with enough battery life

Battery life isn’t great, but it’s good enough. Motorola claims that the stylus takes two days on a single charge. This feels a bit like a stretch in my experience. More importantly, I was able to handle the day without any problems with sufficient battery life, including more than 2 hours of screen time. Motorola includes a 10W charger, which when connected is called Turbo Power. Charging speed is more average than Turbo. A 10 minute charge gave an additional 10%, and it took a total of about 40 minutes to fully charge an 80% battery.

The Moto GStylus is included with Android 10 and will be updated to Android 11. Motorola hasn’t disclosed the exact time, but G Stylus owners can find out more on the company’s software update page. Motorolas budget device support isn’t great. Samsung recently announced that even budget A-series Galaxy phones are guaranteed a four-year security update. Hopefully, it’s a policy that more manufacturers like Motorola will consider adopting.

The stylus includes standard wide, ultra wide, and macro rear cameras. Moto G Stylus (2021) camera

The G Stylus triple camera is the same as the $ 400 worth of the Motorola One 5G Ace, but with the addition of a dedicated depth sensor. In summary, this includes a 48-megapixel f / 1.7 main camera that produces a 12-megapixel image, an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

There is no surprise here. Like the ace, the G stylus can produce high quality images, especially in the bright light from the main camera. Downsampling from 48 megapixels to 12 gives you plenty of detail, but if you look closely, you’ll see crisp sharpness. The colors are reproduced well without appearing to be oversaturated. As an exception, the camera appears to increase saturation and warmth when identifying the subject as food. A little unnatural, but the result is more appetizing.

Grid view

Unfortunately, ultra-wide cameras aren’t very good. Even photos taken in bright light show dirty details and some ugly noise. The city street photos I took have a rare shade of purple, but the photos from the main camera in the same location look much better. This is clear even when the image size for social sharing is small, which is a shame. Macro cameras are bad, but selfie cameras are a bit sharper and better than you would expect from a budget phone. Win, lose.

Ace’s camera system was a bit disappointing, but I find it a perfect fit for the cheaper Moto G stylus. You won’t find great night mode or top-notch image quality here, but it works fine for phones under $ 300.

The G-Stylus is a well-balanced budget device, even if you don’t mind the pen-focused features.

The Moto G Stylus is a well-balanced and affordable phone with a stylus. Of the Motorolas 2021 budget devices I’ve tested so far, this offers the best balance of features and cost savings. It has a large display, stylus function, excellent battery life, and stable daily performance. The camera is flawed, but enough to get through.

This is an obvious choice for anyone looking for a budget stylus phone

This is a natural choice for anyone looking for an affordable stylus phone, but not recommended for others. The $ 299 OnePlus Nord N10 5G offers a faster refresh rate screen, a better camera, and slightly better performance for about the same price. If you can afford to spend a little more, the $ 349 Google Pixel 4A offers better software support and better cameras.

If you are a stylus enthusiast or are very interested in styluses, the Moto G stylus is for you. However, you may want to use one of these other options if there is a conflict with your stylus.

Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

