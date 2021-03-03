Check out Andra Day’s Beyoncs Touching Message, which won the Golden Globe Awards





Most of us don’t receive gifts from Beyonce every day (or ever!), But that moment has finally arrived for Andorra Day, who turned from a singer to an actress.

The Golden Globe Award-winning star for Billie Holiday’s portrayal in the movie “America vs. Billie Holiday” went to Instagram on March 3 to share a photo of the sweet gift Queen Bay sent to her. It is a bouquet of white flowers. The note on the bouquet says, “You are proud of all of us. Congratulations! Love, Beyonce.”

Of course, Andorra’s reaction was not a word. Along with many emojis showing how emotional the moment she wrote “!!!!!!” in the caption was to her. On the next slide, she shared with Beyonce, saying, “God is real.”

Fanstalk to the comments section to echo Beyonce’s comments on Andorra’s performance. One person wrote, “But you did it !!! You were amazing !!! I can’t wait to see it again !!” Another added, “When the Queen promotes the Queen! I love this.” The third comment commented, “You deserve all Andorra flowers! Your ability to attract Billy was really of utmost importance.”

