Losing YouTube on older Apple TV highlights how advanced competitors are





The old Apple TV model YouTube app has been officially discontinued today. If you’re using a 3rd generation device (2012 model prior to the latest tvOS-based set-top boxes), start using AirPlay to bring YouTube from your iOS device, as pointed out in 9to5Mac. It can only be streamed.

The news has been known for some time, but this change has highlighted a key issue in the Apple TV ecosystem. So it’s been about three and a half years since Apple last updated its streaming box hardware.

If you own an older model of a YouTube app that isn’t currently working, Apple’s only option is the Apple TV 4K released in September 2017. This is especially problematic, given that the Apple TV 4K still starts at $ 179 (the more expensive 64GB model), even though it was released many years ago, it offers double storage at $ 199.

This is in stark contrast to competitors such as Amazon, Google, and Roku, who have released new streaming products that offer the same (if not better) features as Apple’s older boxes at a much lower price. .. Rokus’ flagship streaming box, Roku Ultra, supports 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Apple’s proprietary AirPlay 2 streaming for nearly $ 99 on the entry-level Apple TV 4K. The $ 50 Streaming Stick Plus offers 4K and HDR (without Dolby Vision) for those who want to save even more money.

The Amazons Fire TV Cube costs $ 119.99 and offers similar high-end streaming specs while also acting as a full-fledged Echo speaker. Like Roku, Amazon also has a $ 50 cheap Fire TV Stick 4K that offers the full range of streaming support (Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 +, HDR10) without the addition of Alexa speakers.

And of course, Google’s latest Chromecast costs just $ 50, offers excellent content curation, supports 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision, and will continue to be the perfect 2021 streaming stick for The Verges.

Older Apple TV hardware, as more and more apps are starting to end support for Apple’s older streaming boxes (CBS All Access has already announced that it will make similar changes when Paramount Plus launches). And pricing issues will continue. Grow up

