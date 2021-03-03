Mad Catz RATDWS Wireless Gaming Mouse Review





RAT is now wireless. Mad Catz’s first wireless mouse since its resurrection in 2018, the $ 119.99 RATDWS (not including the RAT Air mouse and mouse pad set), is the company’s flagship RAT 8+ mechanical look and modular. Holds the design. Although not as customizable as Mad Catz’s premier wired mouse, the new RAT has many useful features such as a modular side panel, multiple inputs, and an adjustable bass. RAT DWS successfully disconnects code on one of the most distinctive gaming mice, but there are some design issues that can pause.

RAT without tail

RAT DWS feels like a slightly streamlined, more visually subdued version of RAT 8+. With a size of 1.44 x 3.41 x 4.44 inches (HWD), it is wide and flat, and even when properly adjusted, it provides less hand support than a star. The blocky, angular, black and silver right-handed design has a mechanical look with sharp edges, exposed screws and twisted knobs. The fact that these elements are practical components, not just for shows, helps sell aesthetics. This is not a stupid and over-developed gimmick, but an instance of a form that directs content. Mouse designs have a lot of personality, but perhaps as a power saving measure, RGB lighting is lacking. For most mice, activating RGB lighting halves battery life.

The shape also adds weight. The 4.80 oz RATDWS is one of the heaviest mice I’ve reviewed. This isn’t necessarily a problem, but it does indicate that the design prioritizes additional input and customization over competitive performance. This may not be your favorite esports mouse.

The RAT DWS has 10 buttons and 2 scrolls and does not include the lower power switch. At the top, there are two click panels. The DPI cycling button just below the scroll wheel and the profile cycle button on the angled panel. The scroll wheel adds three additional inputs. Two additional inputs, a normal click and when the wheel is tilted left or right. I’m a big fan of scroll wheel tilt input because it’s quick and easy to tap. However, the RAT DWS inset scroll wheel is stiff and a bit shallow, so tilting it as much as the Logitech G502 Lightspeed or Razer Basilisk isn’t satisfactory.

There are three more buttons on the side of the mouse. The usual back and front buttons that appear as thin, hard plastic tabs, and a large round “sniper” button that lowers the DPI when pressed for accurate clicks. Near the front of the thumb panel, where the tip of your thumb is placed. Behind the back and forward buttons, in the gap between the mouse chassis, there is a second scroll wheel that moves left and right. Unfortunately, to use the secondary wheel during PC games, you need to pinch your thumb into the space. Still, it’s useful for scrolling through menus and spreadsheets.

Like other RATs, RATDWS has adjustable and / or interchangeable components. For example, the palm rest slides on rails and flicks a spring-loaded locking mechanism to lengthen the mouse. The mouse comes with two palm rests that look different. They are functionally the same, have different logos, and can be replaced on the fly.

You can use the small hex wrench that came with your mouse to unscrew and remove the little finger side panel of your mouse. By default, the RAT DWS has a thumb wing and a smooth right edge on the left side, but is bundled with two alternative side panels that allow you to add a right side or pinky wing for added grip. All three have their advantages. Smooth edges are best for the look. The grip makes it easier to hold the mouse. The little finger wings add additional support as well as width and weight.

This is a fun and relatively successful way to give you more choices about how to use your mouse. If your gaming mouse is defined by enhanced configuration options, modular hardware is about as much hardware as it gets. Fortunately, the panel is easy to remove and replace, so no technical know-how is required.

However, modular components make things a little more complicated. With three replacement parts and two tools (hex wrench and mini brush), there are many important parts that can easily be misplaced. If you lose your hex wrench, the replacement side panel becomes virtually useless. To make matters worse, if for some reason you misplace one of the screws that secure the panel, you’ll need to buy a new mouse. This is a problem that can occur with all RAT mice, but it is especially unstable because DWS does not have built-in tool storage. In addition, the wireless nature of the mouse makes it easy to lose extra parts. In my experience, it’s only a matter of time before you lose sight of them when you disconnect the mouse from the parts.

For incomprehensible reasons, Mad Catz also made it possible to unscrew the side panel of the thumb without being able to adjust or remove it. It’s a confounding decision because it shows you how to lose the essential part. The panel remains connected when the screws are removed, but the screws are not connected.

RAT DWS connects to your PC via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. Bluetooth consumes less power, but waits longer. In general, I prefer a 2.4GHz connection for games. This is because 2.4GHz connections tend to be more stable and in some cases more responsive. Thankfully, RATDWS includes onboard dongle storage. There is a spring-loaded slot on the underside of the mouse that holds the mouse snugly.

RAT DWS uses AA batteries as its power source. Insert the AA battery into the semi-hidden tube on the base of the mouse. According to Mad Catz, one cell should provide 200 hours of playback time when using 2.4GHz WiFi and up to 300 hours when using Bluetooth. These are strong numbers, even among cell-powered mice, which tend to get over 100 hours of battery life on each charge.

Of course, the downside is that without a charging cable, you can put yourself in a position where you can’t use the mouse if you don’t have a replacement cable at hand. Disposable batteries also generate extra electronic waste. I’m generally tolerant of budget-focused wireless keyboards and mice that rely on disposable batteries, but DWS costs over $ 100, so it should really bring its own power to the table.

Internally, RATDWS includes a Pixart 3335DB sensor that tracks at up to 16,000 DPI and maintains accurate state at up to 400 inches / sec. This isn’t an extraordinary spec, but it’s a good spec. In recent years, sensor distinction has become less important. Most mice provide perfect tracking in at least 99.9 percent of situations. Still, it’s always nice to make sure your gaming mouse has a sensor that works with the clutch.

Custom app for DWS

Mad Catz has created a custom configuration app for customizing RATDWS settings. This app looks much like the FLUX app Mad Catz used in RAT8 and above and can remap 14 inputs. The remapping UI, which allows you to drag and drop action icons into slots pointing to input, is surprisingly unintuitive. Be careful when changing settings, as some slots do not support the buttons you expect. In addition, the software does not display the default icon, making it difficult to switch between default features.

You can also set up to 4 DPI settings, Sniper button DPI tracking, and other settings. RAT DWS can store up to 4 profiles and an unlimited number of local profiles in onboard memory. The four onboard profiles are slightly below the average for top-notch gaming mice, but offer enough options to store the most important configurations.

No cable, with some strings

There are other modular mice on the market, such as the HP Omen Photon, but like Mad Catz’s RAT series, it strikes a balance between ease of use and the satisfying feel of disassembling and replacing the mouse. There is nothing. At a premium price of $ 119.99, the RAT DWS is a great mouse with some suspicious elements such as a disposable battery, an unpolished configuration app, and easily lost parts. However, if you can overlook these shortcomings, Mad Catz RATDWS offers a different experience than any other wireless mouse.

If you prefer a wired modular mouse, check out the Mad Catz RAT8 +. If your traditional wireless gaming mouse is faster, check out SteelSeries Rival 3.

Mad Catz RAT DWS Wireless Gaming Mouse Specifications Number of Buttons 10 Interfaces Bluetooth, RF Wireless Hand Orientation Right-Handed Sensor Manufacturer and Model Pixart PAW3335DB Sensor Maximum Resolution 16000dpi Power Supply AA Battery 1 Weight 4.8oz Warranty (Parts and Work) 2 Years

