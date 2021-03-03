



This news is not surprising, but college students are addicted to smartphones. PhoneArena reported on a story that covers research that sheds light on this.

According to a University College London survey, 40% of students are crazy about smartphones. Again, this is not surprising, especially in this era.

This survey was published on March 3rd. This shows that a tremendous amount of students can be crazy about smartphones. The purpose of this study is to show the relationship between smartphone addiction and sleep quality. The study examined a group of 1,043 people between the ages of 18 and 30.

Young people had to fill out a smartphone addiction questionnaire. They also had to complete a conforming version of the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Score Index. Finally, they had to answer the question both directly and online. The study lasted 40 days before the responses were evaluated.

It’s no wonder that 40% of students are crazy about smartphones.

The study found that 39% of young adults may be dependent on their cell phone. As a result of this addiction, young adults suffered from sleep deprivation. The mechanism of the survey is to take the number of hours participants use the phone each day, measure their sleep patterns, and notice a decrease in socializing.

The study also takes into account negative emotions such as anxiety when young adults are away from their smartphones. According to this survey, the overall prevalence of smartphone addiction was 38.9%. This includes 35.7% of addicted men and 40.1% of women.

This study mentions details that can be read in more detail here. Notably, this study argues that a validated addiction device should be used to capture this phenomenon of addiction. University College London seems to have done its best to use a professional and accredited index.

The reason for this is to objectively measure each factor used to diagnose what constitutes addiction. Overall, this study should be able to recognize the length of time our society is staring at our smartphones.

As a society, we can spend our time better instead of staring at the phone. Especially for college students who should study. Of course, this isn’t all that surprising. Given the rise of TikTok and the increasing use of other social media platforms, that all makes sense.

These factors and the blockade of the pandemic have made fate scrolling a normal activity. As a result, many users trapped in their homes spent time using their smartphones. As social media platforms penetrate deeper into everyday life, more people can become addicted.

