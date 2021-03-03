Smart access memory to boost AMD games is now available on Ryzen 3000





The $ 479 Radeon RX 6700 XT stole the spotlight at AMD, where the game apparently begins. On Wednesday’s three events, he made another very welcome announcement before Radeon’s chief Scott Herkelman unveiled his new shiny graphics card. AMD’s smart access memory feature is included in the Ryzen 3000 processor to speed up game execution.

AMD has debuted Smart Access Memory with its amazing Ryzen 5000 processor. The smart access memory is built on the optional resizable BAR feature of the PCIe specification, allowing the CPU to fully access the memory buffer of the graphics card. This is an upgrade from the regular 256MB chunk. As evidenced by testing smart access memory with the Radeon RX 6900 XT, this tweak improves performance from negligible to notable. Depending on the game and resolution, the frame rate will increase by up to 8%, and AMD states that smart access memory can improve performance by up to 16% in the best scenarios.

Blood Chacos / IDG

Based on tests, Smart Access Memory shows the difference in performance offered to the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT in different games.

The company did not specify when the BIOS revision required to enable smart access memory on the Ryzen 3000 processor would be released. You must upgrade your motherboard’s BIOS to access this feature. Also, if the retroactive rollout of resizable BAR on current Intel motherboards is any sign, expect smart access memory to be added to more premium boards first. Budget-tiered motherboards may not receive updates due to their low price and the tendency for less software upgrades to be available.

As part of the expansion, it is interesting to see if SmartAccess memory will be installed on older 300 series and 400 series motherboards. To use SAM with the Ryzen 5000 processor, you need the latest X570 or B550 motherboard.

AMD

Once you have a motherboard and CPU that support smart access memory, you will also need a compatible graphics card. AMD has built a Radeon RX 6000 series GPU with built-in SAM support, including the new Radeon RX 6700 XT. Based on the PCIeResizableBAR standard, rival graphics cards should also work with compatible Ryzen systems. The new GeForce RTX 3060 is Nvidias’ first graphics card that supports resizable BARs, for example, getting these extra frames on a Ryzen 5000 rig. (Please look forward to next week’s evaluation.) According to Nvidia, other RTX 30 Series Founders Edition models will receive a BIOS update that unlocks the Resizable BAR by the end of March, with a custom card BIOS update coming soon.

Soon to support SAMAMD Ryzen 5 3600X 6 cores, 12 thread CPU

In any case, it’s great to see AMD spreading its wings. Due to the recent shortage of chips in the industry, many prospective buyers are unable to get the Ryzen 5000 CPU, limiting the reach of smart access memory. The Ryzen 3000 chips are sold like gangsters, but you can actually buy the Ryzen 5000 chips. This should help make the final release of features much more available to today’s gamers before Resizable BAR appears to become the industry standard for future CPUs, GPUs, and motherboards.

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking on the link in the article. Read Affiliate Link Policy for more information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos