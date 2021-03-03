Illinois and Chicago film and television production falls in the midst of COVID-19





Works coming back this year include NBC’s “Chicago PD,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago Fire.” “The Chi”, “South Side”, Showtime’s original series “Work in Progress”, etc.

“2021 is going to be a very strong year,” said Peter Holy, director of the Illinois Films Division. “We are at the same level as the record 2019. We are at about the same level as 2020. This will be a big hit year for us.”

According to city and state filmmakers, the decline in economic impact in 2020 continued for 10 years of year-on-year growth.

The 2019 shoot created about $ 560 million in jobs and local spending in the state, creating more than 15,000 jobs (excluding additional charges).

By 2020, the state’s total filming costs were reduced to nearly $ 362 million, and job creation was cut in almost half. The state has approved 208 projects, down from 335 in 2019.

Still, authorities advertised the fact that filming was able to return near the end of the year, following Illinois reopening guidelines. The FX series “Fargo”, NBC’s “Chicago” series, and the studio movie “The Batman” are one of the works that resumed shooting last year. There was also a Disney holiday movie, Holy said.

Demand for movie projects can also be stagnant. Holy said there are stories of several shows running for two consecutive seasons. In addition, Illinois and Chicago may land projects that could not be undertaken in other states or Canada due to restrictions.

“It’s hard to get back to work in many other states,” he said.

The city issued 730 photography permits in 2020, down from 2,044 in 2019. These permits include commercials, movies, music videos, television series and more.

To stimulate further recovery, the state has subsidized the arts business for $ 21 million, and the city has focused on the film industry in its recovery plans, officials said.

Kwame Amoaku, director of the Chicago Films Division, said he hopes to see a “significant increase” in employment and income in the Chicago film and production industry.

According to Amoak, cinemas are working with developers to increase the amount of stage infrastructure in the city to help restore it. We are also increasing human resource development in poorly serviced areas and marketing to studios and networks.

“We are actively seeking to strengthen the city’s filmmaking infrastructure and workforce because it is a huge economic driver and is currently in high demand,” he said. Said. “Chicago is a fascinating place for film projects to come and work.”

In a statement, Veronica Sullivan, Head of Foreign Affairs for NBCUniversal’s Global Productions, has helped state and city officials safely resume production of NBCUniversal.

“We are grateful that the cast and crew are back at work, supporting the local economy and producing high quality original content at the production hub in Chicago’s Cinespace,” she said in a statement.

Chicago and Illinois are attractive to filmmakers, in part because of the 30% tax credit on state production and labor costs. Illinois expanded its credits in 2018, giving applicants an additional 15% credit on salaries paid to workers in economically disadvantaged areas.

The story was modified to say that Governor JB Pritzker did not expand it, but that Illinois expanded credit in 2018.

