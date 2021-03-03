Valheim Update adds dedicated server upgrades and more





A new patch for the hit Norse multiplayer game Valheim is now available. Among the few minor changes, we’ll make major changes to the dedicated server to fine-tune the game balance and reduce wolf keratin.

Starting with a dedicated server, with this new update, the dedicated server always uses a direct connection instead of using the Steam Datagram Relay (SDR) system.

“This should significantly reduce latency for most players,” said developer IronGate. “I really hope this patch solves many of the connectivity issues introduced in last week’s patch (due to socket backend switching),” Studio said.

Elsewhere, Valheim’s March 2 update includes changes that reduce the chances of wolves mating. The patch note states that the update “slightly reduced wolf breeding.” The developers seemed to think that there was something wrong with the wolf making more turnips than necessary. So borrowing a phrase from PC Gamer made the wolf a little less excited.

The Walheim patch notes also mention updates to localization, but the Puke effect of Bonemas’ enemies shouldn’t work properly. Thank you. Below is the full text of the patch notes that IronGate posted on Steam.

Valheim has sold over 4 million copies and has reached over 500,000 simultaneous players on Steam, making it one of the most popular games across the platform. In response to great success, developer IronGate is expanding its studio of five people.

Valheim March 2 Patch Note Localization Updates Haldor’s headturn is smoother. Object network interpolation is skipped if the object is far away, leaving the network player empty when entering the dungeon or leaving the portal. Fixed flying issue -public 1/0 flag is added again to dedicated server, player is allowed Join the IP button to host the local LAN only server and allow LAN connection (dedicated server only) Dedicated server uses directIP connection instead of SDR to solve slow steam relay issues in some parts of the world Bonemass puke-effect network fixUpdated Dedicated Server PDF Manual Portal Prevents pick-up items when entering Slightly reduced wolf breeding Reduced boss trophy speaking opportunities

Walheim Viking Guide for Beginners

