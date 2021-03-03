Balheim’s victory continues





For weeks we wondered if Walheim would slow it down, but that’s pretty ridiculous momentum. And today we once again learned that the answer to that question was a clear “no”. Iron Gate Studio is back with another update for Valheim. This shows where the game’s sales are after just one month of availability.

If you’ve followed, you’ll know where this is heading. Valheim surpassed 5 million sales in just one month. It was safe to say it for a while, but now it’s certainly obvious – Walheim is successful in almost every respect.

There are several responsibilities to Walheim’s success. Despite being an Early Access survival title (a common title on Steam), Valheim is generally not a buggy mess. Yes, there are bugs, but Valheim feels more sophisticated than many other early access survival games. Valheim also has a fair amount of content for early access games, and Iron Gate Studio states that from a content perspective, the game is only about 50% complete.

So what already feels like a fairly dense game contains a lot more content. Valheim also enjoys some great user reviews. IronGate today points out that the title is ranked 39th in “Steam’s Best User Review Game Ever”. Overall, the game’s rating is overwhelmingly positive based on 121,596 user reviews (at the time of this writing, anyway).

So it’s been a pretty fierce month for Valheim and its developers, and there are no signs that the game will slow down. Undoubtedly, fans are wondering when to get the first big update on the Walheim 2021 roadmap. Stay tuned as IronGate will let you know when we share more about it.

