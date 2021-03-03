CoSN2021: What innovation trends are pervading K12 education?





What are the biggest hurdles facing K12 education?

Of the many issues surveyed, the Advisory Board voted for digital equity, scaling and sustaining innovation, and the evolution of education and learning as the top three hurdles for K12 education.

Digital Equity: This was considered the most important hurdle, Jackson explained. Digital equity has many elements, each of which is a hurdle for educators to overcome. She said basic factors such as fair Internet access need to be present to support learning. According to Jackson, you may have the internet and no device, or you may have a device and no internet.

Beyond that, schools need to make sure that all students have the knowledge and skills to use technology and services. That way, students can interact with robust and accessible content.

Scaling and sustaining innovation: Digital equity was recognized as the most prominent hurdle in 2021, but the board pointed out that scaling and sustaining innovation is the most difficult to overcome.

Jackson explained that innovation pockets within each school district are often difficult to efficiently extend throughout the school system. Expanding innovation within a district can be costly, especially when it is difficult to find support for that investment, especially when trying to scale and adapt the project to the district, state, or world level. there is.

Evolution of Education and Learning: As the outcomes of education, learning, and both are constantly evolving, schools have an obligation to ensure that they deliberately incorporate technological advances into their teaching practices, Jackson said. She emphasized the importance of professional development for all teachers and the need to engage in meaningful, professional and innovative learning practices in order to develop skills.

How can K12 education accelerate innovation?

The Advisory Board also analyzed trends to accelerate innovation, focusing on overcoming K12’s educational challenges. Personalized learning, social and emotional learning, and learner autonomy were ranked as the top three promoters by the Board.

Personalized Learning: The Global Advisory Board saw personalization as the most important and powerful way to support digitally supported education and learning, Waba said.

He explained that schools are looking for ways to provide learning support at the individual level, citing steps that schools can take, such as including personal study time. According to Waba, this practice allows students to work on individual projects and activities for each learner.

Social and Emotional Learning: The pandemic exacerbated the need for emotional learning, Waba explained. Because people react differently during a crisis. He said that teachers themselves need to address not only their emotional needs, but also the emotional needs of their students.

Kazuha also talked about the discussions of the two councils on the importance of converting negative emotional energy into positive and constructive energy.

Learner Autonomy: Working with two other accelerators, Learner Autonomy is about allowing students to decide how they want to learn. Waba explained that educators need to allow students to make choices and support their exploration. Some teachers may be afraid to lose control, Waba said of the learner’s autonomy challenges, adding that a change of mind is needed.

What types of technology can K12 education help overcome challenges?

Technology enablers help schools overcome hurdles and grease wheels to take advantage of accelerators, Jackson explained. The Advisory Board has decided on a digital collaboration environment, unconstrained broadband and connectivity, and a blended learning tool for three technologies that will mutually support each other as the 2021 Top 3 Technology Enablers.

Digital Collaboration Environment: Think of it as a way to provide students with personalized learning, diversify their learning activities, and give students more time. Jackson described a digital collaboration environment that can support online and direct collaboration.

Unconstrained broadband and connectivity: This focuses on the infrastructure that supports school and learning, Jackson explained. She said there was no need for school education in a physical school building, as learners saw during the pandemic, as broadband and connectivity are not tied up.

Blended Learning Tools: These include technologies and teaching methods that enable learning experiences both face-to-face and online, stressing that the enabler is two other key components, he said. Did. She states that these are tools that can be used directly and strategically online.

EdTech covers CoSN2021, so please mark this page for continued coverage. Follow Follow @ EdTech_K12 on Twitter for a live update and use # CoSN2021 to join the conversation.

