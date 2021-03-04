Google Developers Blog: Flutter 2 Announcement





Next-generation Flutter built for the web, mobile and desktop

Today we are announcing Flutter 2. A major upgrade to Flutter allows developers to create beautiful, fast, and portable apps for any platform. Flutter 2 can use the same code base to ship native apps to five operating systems: iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux. The same is true for web experiences for browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge. Flutter can also be incorporated into cars, TVs and smart home appliances to provide the world’s most popular and portable experience of ambient computing.

Our goal is to radically change the way developers build apps, starting with the experience they want to create, not the platform they target. With Flutter, you can create beautiful experiences that put your brand and design at the forefront. Flutter is fast and compiles the source into machine code, but thanks to stateful hot reload support, you can keep your interpreted environment productive and make changes while your app is running and see the results immediately. I will. And Flutter is open, with thousands of contributors adding to the core framework and extending it with an ecosystem of packages.

Released today, Flutter 2 extends Flutter from a mobile framework to a portable framework that unleashes your app and allows it to run on a variety of platforms with little or no changes. There are already over 150,000 Flutter apps on the Play Store alone, and all apps can be extended to the target desktop and web without rewriting, so you can upgrade for free with Flutter 2.

Flutter is used by customers around the world, including popular apps such as WeChat, Grab, Yandex Go, Nubank, Sonos, Fastic, Betterment and realtor.com. Here at Google, we rely on Flutter, and more than 1,000 Google engineers use Dart and Flutter to build apps. In fact, many of these products have already shipped, including Stadia, Google One, and Google Nest Hub.

Google Pay switched to Flutter as its flagship mobile app a few months ago, and it’s already significantly improved in productivity and quality. By consolidating the code base, the team eliminated functional inconsistencies between platforms and eliminated more than 500,000 lines of code. Google Pay also reports that engineers are much more efficient, technical debt is significantly reduced, and integrated release processes such as security reviews and experiments take place on both iOS and Android.

Flutter on the web

Perhaps the biggest announcement in Flutter 2 is support for production quality on the web.

The early foundations of the Web were document-centric. However, the web platform has evolved to include a richer platform API that enables highly sophisticated apps with hardware-accelerated 2D and 3D graphics and flexible layout and paint APIs. .. Flutter’s web support builds on these innovations and provides an app-centric framework that takes full advantage of all the features of the latest web.

This initial release focuses specifically on three app scenarios.

Progressive Web Apps (PWA) that combines the capabilities of web reach and desktop apps. A single page application (SPA) that loads once and sends and receives data to and from Internet services. Deploy your existing Flutter mobile app on the web and enable shared code for both experiences.

Over the past few months, we’ve made a lot of progress in optimizing performance by adding a rendering engine powered by the new CanvasKit built on WebAssembly in preparation for a stable release of web support. A demo created by community member Felix Blachke, Flutter Plasma shows how easy it is to build a sophisticated web graphics experience with Dart and Flutter, which can run natively on desktop or mobile devices.

We have extended Flutter to provide the best web platform. In the last few months, we’ve added text autofill, address bar URL and routing controls, and a PWA manifest. Also, since desktop browsers are just as important as mobile browsers, we’ve added interactive scrollbars and keyboard shortcuts to increase the default content density in desktop mode and add accessibility screen reader support on Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS. Did.

Some examples of web apps built with Flutter are already available. Among educators, iRobot is well known for its popular Root educational robots. With Flutter’s web production support, iRobot will move its existing educational program environment to the web, making browsers available for the best Chromebooks and other devices. The iRobot blog post has all the details about your progress and why you chose Flutter.

Another example is Rive. It provides designers with powerful tools for creating custom animations that can be shipped to any platform. Their updated web app, now available in beta, is built entirely on Flutter and is a love letter to everyone that Flutter can offer in this environment.

For more information on Flutter, see the dedicated blog post in the Medium publication.

Desktop, foldable, embedded Flutter 2

Flutter is expanding beyond traditional mobile devices and the web to other types of devices. Today’s keynote focused on three partnerships that demonstrate Flutter’s portability.

First, Canonical has partnered with us to bring Flutter to the desktop, and engineers provide code to support development and deployment on Linux. During today’s event, the Ubuntu team showed an early demo of a new installer app rewritten in Flutter. For Canonical, it’s important to be able to deliver a solid yet beautiful experience with a wide variety of hardware configurations. From now on, Flutter will be the default choice for future desktop and mobile apps created by Canonical.

Second, Microsoft continues to expand its support for Flutter. In addition to its ongoing collaboration to provide high-quality Windows support with Flutter, Microsoft today releases a contribution to the Flutter engine that supports a new class of foldable Android devices. These devices are introducing new design patterns with apps that can extend content and take advantage of the dual-screen nature to provide a side-by-side experience. In a blog post from the Surface engineering team, they are demonstrating their work and inviting others to complete a high-quality implementation that works on Surface Duo and other devices.

Finally, Toyota, the world’s best-selling car maker, announced plans to bring the best digital experience on the market to vehicles by building an infotainment system with Flutter. Using Flutter represents a major departure from the approach in which in-vehicle software has been developed in the past. Toyota chose Flutter for its high performance and consistent experience, fast iterations and developer ergonomics, and the touch mechanism of the smartphone layer. Flutter’s embedder API allows Toyota to tailor Flutter to the unique needs of its in-vehicle system.

We are pleased to work with Toyota and others to bring Flutter to vehicles, televisions and other embedded devices. I would like to share more examples in the coming months.

Growing Flutter ecosystem

Currently, Flutter and Dart have over 15,000 packages. From companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe, Alibaba, eBay and Square. For major packages such as Lottie, Sentry, SVG, and Flutter Favorite packages such as sign_in_with_apple, google_fonts, geolocator, sqflite.

Today we are announcing the beta release of Google Mobile Ads for Flutter. This is a new SDK that works with AdMob and AdManager to offer a variety of ad formats, including banners, interstitial, native, and rewarded video ads. We have piloted this SDK to several major customers, including Sua Msica, the largest music platform for independent Latin American artists. We are now ready to open the Google Mobile Ads for Flutter SDK for widespread adoption.

We are also announcing updates to the Flutter plugins for several core Firebase services such as Authentication, Cloud Firestore, Cloud Functions, Cloud Messaging, Cloud Storage, and Crashlytics. This includes support for Sound Null Safety and overhaul of the Cloud Messaging package.

Dart: The secret source behind Flutter

As mentioned earlier, Flutter 2 can be ported to a variety of platforms and form factors. An easy transition to web, desktop, and embedded support is thanks to Dart, Google’s programming language optimized for multi-platform development.

Dart combines a unique set of features for building apps.

Unsurprisingly portable with compilers that generate high-performance Intel and ARM machine code for mobile and desktop, and JavaScript output that’s tightly optimized for the web. The source code for the same Flutter framework compiles to all these targets. A language structure designed for iterative development with stateful hot reload on desktop and mobile, and asynchronous simultaneous patterns of modern UI programming. Google-class performance on all these platforms and sound null safety that guarantees run-time and development-time null constraints.

No other language combines all these features. Perhaps this is why Dart is one of the fastest growing languages ​​on GitHub.

Launched today, Dart 2.12 is the largest release since 2.0 and supports Sound Null safety. Healthy null safety can eradicate dreaded null reference exceptions and provides guarantee at development and run time that a type can contain null values ​​only if the developer explicitly chooses. .. Best of all, this feature is not a significant change. When you’re ready, you can use the migration tool to gradually add to your code at your own pace.

Today’s update also includes a stable implementation of FFI, allowing you to write high-performance code that interoperates with C-based APIs. A new integrated developer and profiler tool written in Flutter. There are also many performance and size improvements that will further upgrade your code at no cost other than recompiling. For more information, see our dedicated Dart 2.12 announcement blog post.

Flutter 2: Currently available

For Flutter 2, there’s much more than can be included in this article. In fact, the raw list of merged pull requests is a 200-page document! Visit another Flutter 2 tech blog to learn more about the many new features and performance improvements that existing Flutter developers will love, and download them now.

There’s also a major new sample that shows everything just mentioned, built in collaboration with gskinner, an award-winning design team based in Edmonton, Canada. Flutter Folio is a scrapbooking app designed for all devices. The small screen experience is designed to capture content. The large screen supports desktop and tablet-specific idiom editing. The web experience is tuned for sharing. All of these customized experiences share the same code base. The code base is open source and can be viewed.

If you haven’t tried Flutter yet, it’s probably a major upgrade to your app development experience. Flutter offers an open source toolkit for building beautiful, fast apps that target mobile, desktop, web, and embedded devices from a single code base. It is built to solve both Google’s demanding needs and our customers’ needs.

Flutter is free and open source. I’m looking forward to what you can build with Flutter 2!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos