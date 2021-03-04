Fighting Climate Change: Making Green Technology Affordable for Low and Middle Income Countries





Bill Gates & Connie Hedegaard

This month, Bill Gates published his new book, “How to Avoid Climate Disasters: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need.” An edited excerpt of the conversation between Connie Hedegaard and Gates:

Connie Hedegaard: You are now strongly and emphasizing urgent climate change measures. You start your book by explaining this journey. Initially, it was difficult to accept that temperatures would continue to rise as long as humans continued to emit greenhouse gases. After returning to a group of climate scientists several times and asking follow-up questions, he eventually sank. What is the cause of the first resistance and how can you apply your experience to carry others? Bill Gates: Today, the world is in a very different place than when I started studying climate change. We know more and have established more consensus on the issue. However, it remains difficult for many to accept that reducing emissions is not enough without going to zero. It is also difficult to accept the amount of innovation needed to reach zero to radically rebuild the world’s largest business, the energy industry. In this book, I claim to have persuaded me and hope it persuades others.

CH: The COVID-19 pandemic not only highlights the cost of ignoring science, but also proves that rapid and large-scale behavioral changes are possible and is the leader responsible for addressing the problem. Has shown that can be respected. But, as you point out, it has brought another important lesson: the relatively small (10%) reduction in greenhouse gas emissions brought about by the global blockade, such as reduced flight and driving. The change in behavior was shown to be close enough. Are there any other lessons we learned during the pandemic that apply to climate change? BG: One lesson is the flip side of the idea that flying and driving aren’t enough. A huge amount of innovation is needed to enable people to fly, drive and otherwise participate in the modern era. An economy that does not cause emissions. This is actually an even more difficult task than the production and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine (the largest public health campaign ever).

But it requires the same close cooperation between governments at all levels and with the private sector. And just as we all have to do our part by wearing masks and distance, individuals also have to play a role in reducing emissions. They can advocate policies to accelerate the transition to zero and reduce green premiums by purchasing low-carbon and zero-carbon products such as electric vehicles and plant-based burgers.

CH: But as you know, innovation isn’t just about developing new devices. It is also important to develop new policies so that those inventions can be demonstrated and deployed on the market as soon as possible. The European Union (and now China) has begun to work on such policy innovation.

Many European countries have introduced mechanisms to tax CO2 emissions, resource waste, and pollution in order to correct defective incentive structures that do not take into account what is called a green premium. Do such policies change the incentive structure in a meaningful way? Does the carbon demarcation mechanism help drive progress? BG: Pricing carbon is one policy that makes a difference as part of an overall approach that aims to increase both supply and demand for cleanliness. A breakthrough in energy. I mention a wide range of other ideas in the book. For example, one of the things governments can do to expand the supply of innovation is to dramatically increase funding for clean energy research and development. (It is recommended to increase it by 5 times.) On the demand side, in addition to the carbon price, the standard of the amount of electricity and fuel from the zero carbon source. We need to change world policies and technologies. IQ to eliminate emissions.

CH: You emphasize that the moral case of climate change is as strong as the economic case, as climate change is disproportionately harmful to the world’s poorest. However, climate change also affects distribution. As you know, even the very low green premium for decarbonizing the entire American power system may not be affordable for low-income households, and developing countries will bring about such a transformation. Is in a much vulnerable position. How can you overcome these challenges? Are there any relevant lessons for deploying other technologies in a low-income environment? BG: This is a very important topic. Low- and middle-income countries will use more energy in the coming decades as they get out of poverty. We all want that energy to be clean, but they promise to use clean energy only if it is as cheap as fossil fuels today. Therefore, if you are a leader in affluent countries, ask yourself what governments and businesses are doing to make the world, including middle-income and ultimately low-income countries, environmentally friendly. need to do it. Increased investment in R & D and other policies should aim for this goal. Many of the companies Im invests in are working on affordable ideas in low-income countries.

CH: You are one of many business leaders who publicly acknowledge that government plays an important role in large-scale projects. Climate change stands out among such businesses. Do you need a bigger role to address the challenge, generally or in a particular area, than the voice of the parent government is most accustomed to? BG: The transition to clean energy needs to be promoted in collaboration with both the government and the private sector, as was the case with the computer revolution.

That would mean a bigger role for the government, because that role has been relatively small in the past. Consider a five-fold increase in public sector R & D described earlier. That increase will make clean energy research comparable to US health research. And just as there is a National Institute of Health that oversees and coordinates its work, it is necessary to create the National Institute for Energy Innovation (NIEI) to avoid duplication and make the best use of these resources. There is. The Transport Decarbonization Institute is responsible for research on low carbon fuels. Other institutions have similar responsibilities and powers, conducting research on energy storage and renewable energy. NIEI is also in charge of coordinating with the private sector. The goal is to get research from national laboratories that will lead to breakthrough products on the market on a very large scale. We need policies that speed up the entire innovation pipeline, from early research to mass deployment.

CH: At some point in the book, you’re writing it, beyond finding a way to make materials with zero emissions, we can simply use less. Some argue that capitalism is better if it depends on consumption. Does the true solution to the climate crisis rely on a new vision of capitalism in the 21st century? For example, will a new, more qualitative understanding of growth form the basis of such a system? BG: I think people in the rich world can and should reduce emissions to some extent. (As mentioned in the book, I have taken some steps to reduce and offset my emissions.) But energy use is driving significant growth in low- and middle-income countries. By 2050, it will double in the world. Its growth is good in the sense that it means that people are living healthier and more productive lives. But we need to do it in a way that does not make it difficult to solve climate problems. Therefore, we need innovation that is cheap enough for anyone in the world to reduce emissions.

Gates, the founder and technical advisor of Microsoft Corporation, is the Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Hedegaard served as the European Climate Action Commission (2010-14), the Danish Minister of the Environment (2004-07) and the Minister of Climate and Energy (2007-09).

