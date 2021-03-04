



Gear: TaylorMade Spider EX Putter Price: Super Stroke Pistol GTR 1.0 $ 349.99 with grip Specifications: Aluminum and carbon fiber frame with steel and tungsten weights, and grooved face inserts. Available in 33-inch, 34-inch, and 35-inch versions.Available: March 12th

The first tailor-made spider putters were discovered in 2009 and they were large. Tarantula may have been a better name, but it was undeniable that Spider was tolerant and very stable.

Golfers loved and hated them, but after Jason Day won the Players Championship with the customized Red Spider Tour Itsy Bitsy in 2015, Tailor Made won the gold medal. That year, Day used a compact mallet to average +1.13 strokes for the season. This was the first time that PGA Tour golfers had finished an average of more than one season. Many other professional and recreational golfers have followed the Dayz lead to popularize compact mallets designed for arc-putting strokes.

Since then, Tailor Made has refined the spider putter. The latest product in 2021 is Spider EX, which relies on the same award-winning recipe.

Tailor Made Spider EX Putter

The Spider EX has steel weights on the heel and toe and tungsten weights on the back. (David Dussek / Golf Week)

The new Spider EX is a variation of the Spider X putter often used by Rory McIlroy. The perimeter of the frame is made of lightweight aluminum and the central part is made of carbon fiber. Using these materials, weight savings were significant, allowing designers to add a 28 gram steel weight to the heel and toe area and a tungsten weight to the rear heel and toe area. .. The custom fitter can change the tungsten weight to change the swing weight of the club, but the extra mass increases the moment of inertia and makes the Spider EX much more stable.

Tailor Made Spider EX Putter

The face of Spider EX has an insert featuring aluminum grooves. (David Dussek / Golf Week)

Tailor Made has provided Spider EX with a new Pure Roll Insert so that when the ball comes off the face it rolls instead of a skid. The insert contains thermoplastic polyurethane that surrounds eight aluminum grooves pointing down at a 45 degree angle. According to Tailor Made, the groove grabs the back of the ball at impact, pulls the ball up and rolls it, and the TPU part softens the impact and enhances the feel.

Tailor Made Spider EX Putter

The white Spider EX contrasts with the green, and the alignment lines and points are designed to improve aiming. (David Dussek / Golf Week)

The Spider EX has three colorways, each with a large white alignment aid, with three dots extending back from the top line. Tailor Made called the system a true pass and said it should make it easier for golfers to align the putter behind the ball and point their face at the desired target line.

Finally, a new KBS putter shaft is standard on the Spider EX with a softer tip to improve the feel.

