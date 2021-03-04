Google affirms ad tracking – TechCrunch





Google says it focuses on a privacy-friendly approach to ad targeting, Okta has acquired Auth0, and flying taxi startups will raise $ 241 million. This is the Daily Crunch on March 3, 2021.

Big Story: Google Affirms Ad Tracking

Google has already announced that it will phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome, but today, “When third-party cookies are phased out, we will track individuals as they view them. We do not create alternative identifiers for you, nor do we use them on the web or in our products.

In fact, Google’s David Temkin wrote in a blog post that when he tried to build an alternative approach to ad tracking, he said, “I can’t live up to consumer expectations for privacy, I can’t stand the rapidly evolving regulations, and therefore it’s sustainable. We will not make long-term investments. ” .. Instead, he pointed out Google technologies like interest-based cohort associative learning.

High tech giant

Okta Acquires Cloud Identity Startup Auth0 for $ 6.5 Billion With Auth0, Okta has acquired a cloud identity company that helps developers incorporate identity management into their applications.

Netflix launches Fast Laughs, a TikTok-like feed for funny videos. This feature (currently deployed on iOS) allows users to watch, react, share short clips, and add shows and movies to their Netflix watchlist.

Facebook’s supervisory board is already a bit frustrated, “but it didn’t call for a ban on Trump, but Alan Rusbridger, a board member and former Guardian editor, said the board said. He suggested that the choices of freely available binaries could be as subtly different as you like.

Startups, Financing, Venture Capital

“Flying taxi startup Volocopter has earned an additional $ 241 million and service is two years later. In addition to vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, Volocopter uses vessels in urban taxi-style fleets. We are also building a business case.

Identiq, a privacy-conscious fraud prevention startup, secures $ 47 million in Series A. Identiq takes another privacy-friendly approach without sharing customer data with third parties.

After a 200% increase in ARR in 2020, CourseKey will raise $ 9 million to digitize vocational schools. The CourseKeysB2B platform is designed to work with organizations that teach some of the most important workers.

Advice and analysis from extra crunch

Eleven Words and Phrases Cut from Venture Capital Pitch Deck Weeks or months of work on a pitch deck can reach 170 seconds (on average) that investors spend looking at it.

Experts who create handbooks and integrate AI into onboard remote employees are adapting to remote work, but the systems they use are still catching up.

First Impressions of AppLovins IPO Filing AppLovins Filing is the story of a fast-growing company that has succeeded in expanding adjusted profits as it grows.

(Extra Crunch is a membership program that helps founders and startup teams move forward. You can sign up here.)

Everything else

Cables can help soft robots transform into stiffer structures Soft robotics subcategories have changed the way many people think about this area.

Dear Sophie: Can you explain the H-1B process and the E-3 premium process in an easy-to-understand manner? The latest version of Dear Sophie, an advice column that answers immigration-related questions about working for a tech company.

