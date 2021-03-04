An open world AAARPG set in the dungeon and dragons universe is underway





A new Dungeons & Dragons RPG is being developed, according to a tweet from Hidden Path Entertainment looking for developers to join the team.

In a tweet, Hidden Path announced that it is hiring developers to work on what the developers describe as an “AAA, Third Person, Open World Fantasy RPG” set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Did.

A hidden road is hired! We are developing AAA, third person and open world fantasy RPGs within the Dungeons & Dragons franchise. -Graphics Programmer-Lead Graphics Programmer-Senior Technical Artist-Writer Details: https: // t. co / gs8ld6AJL3

— Hidden Path Ent (@HiddenPathEnt) March 2, 2021

Developer Whitney Beltràn confirmed on Twitter that the game is real and that he is working on a D & D game as a narrative director (via Twitter’s biography).

The cat is finally out of the bag! We are creating a AAA third-person open world fantasy RPG that takes place within the Dungeons & Dragons franchise. Yes, friends, Dungeons & Dragons, maybe you want to come to work with me ?? #DnD #dungeonsanddragons https://t.co/jxvIzjsxt1 pic.twitter.com/WdJw5ih6RH

— Strix (@the_strix) March 3, 2021

I don’t really know anything other than what was announced here in the tweet itself, but it’s interesting to see another game that was effectively announced in the Dungeons & Dragons world. The Dungeons & Dragons Universe can be found in multiple titles currently released (including two MMORPGs, Dungeons & Dragons Online and Neverwinter), and in many projects under development. Baldur’s Gate 3 has just updated its early access RPG with the addition of druids, and a new game set in the Icewind Dale region is called the Wizards of the Coast’s Dark Alliance.

This was also a time when Wizards of the Coast was experiencing significant growth in both Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, both games being the focus of future revenues for Wizards’ parent company Hasbro. It has become.







