IOS 14.5 Public Beta 3 allows you to choose the default music service





iOS 14.5 Public Beta 3

Anthony Cults

iOS 14.5 Public Beta 3 provides testers with the features they had in Public Beta 1, and the Find My app has a mysterious feature.

Let’s take a closer look.

Hey Siri, play “Monopoly”

This was a “blinking miss” feature in iOS 14.5 Public Beta 1, but when you ask Siri to play a song for the first time, you’ll be asked what service to use for playback. If selected, the service will be used by default the next time you request audio playback. Siri will also notify you that you can ask to switch to another service the next time you start playing audio.

This is great for us who are all-in to something other than Apple Music (such as Amazon Music or Spotify). This is also a good way for Apple to get started playing well with other apps, rather than defaulting to its own service for everything.

In addition, the Find My Friends app has the elusive Items tab fully enabled. You can do almost nothing at this point, but there are rumors that you can add all the Bluetooth trackers here, even if it’s not a fictitious AirTag. It’s like a home dashboard, but for a Bluetooth finder.

Other features included in iOS 14.5 are:

Emoji! Lots of emoji. To be exact, 217 pieces. Unlock your iPhone on your Apple Watch (click here for instructions). You can now swipe to add songs to your Apple Music queue. The shortcut app has some new tricks for enabling or disabling orientation locks, changing cellular mode, and taking screenshots. Now when you launch an app that collects activity data or tracks around your iDevice, you have the option to block it (if needed). Some companies, like Facebook, that make money by selling activity data that consumers have unknowingly agreed to share in a legal agreement that no one has read are rather horrifying. There is also. Personally, I give it to people who may not be aware that they agree with the opportunity to change their minds, so I fully support it. The new software update splash screen (current iOS version and notification of when the software update was last checked) has been slightly tweaked and the green check has been removed. Would you like to test it on your iPad? The iPad OS now displays a horizontal boot screen when the iPad is connected to the Magic Keyboard. Some carriers, like T-Mobile, have 5G-only switches (but only if you have a complete understanding of what you’re doing). Dual SIM support is available worldwide with this release. This means that even if both SIMs are activated, you can still get 5G coverage if available. You can now add your Apple Music “Made for You” mix to your music app library. The music app now also includes the exact release dates for albums and tracks. And now the scroll metadata for the Now Playing lock screen widget is back! Podcasts apps are also attached to redesigns like music apps. This is most obvious on the search page. Also, tapping a podcast entry will take you to the podcast details page (with its own small button) instead of starting playback immediately. Very useful when trying to find a particular episode of a long-titled podcast (I’m looking at your Glass Cannon Network). Each podcast also gets new headers in the library and makes them really shine. A fan of Apple News? A dedicated search tab has been added to the news app. Finally, the Reminder app allows you to sort the reminder’s due date, creation date, due date, or a manual sort of your choice. You can now print reminders as well. Do you have a PS5 or XBox Series X? lucky you. Now these controllers will work with iDevice. Good news for those who have a smart TV! Apple Fitness + now supports AirPlay 2. You won’t see live Apple Watch data, as if you were connecting via an Apple TV, but it’s better than no support at all. The Map App Guide shines brightly in iOS 14.5 with sophisticated images and headers, as well as sophisticated-looking content. Type to Siri no longer moves from its current location when called, just as it did when not using the type interface. It’s a bit consistent. Responding to messages in Siri is the same type of upgrade, keeping context wherever you are when called, rather than appearing on a grayed out screen. What’s broken / what’s fixed?

With so many new features in iOS 14.5, it’s not surprising that there are more bugs than you’re used to seeing this later in the iOS life cycle. Of course, that means we are looking at something. By the third quarter of iOS, the bug rate is typically around 0-1. The official release notes list some that have been fixed and some that are still buggy.

repair! : If you have a new iPad, you can now successfully connect to an external display via the USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter. The criminal is you! The Homepod handoff (which used to work) is disabled again.

That’s all for the official release notes, but it’s not the only one. As always, report any bugs you find through the feedback app (especially in third-party apps).

What’s next?

I’m really grateful that iOS 14.5 seems to be aimed at giving users more control. Between the default audio app, Apple Watch unlock, and ad tracking notifications, this release gives users the most features of Apple as users, how users use iDevice, and what quality of life features. I hope you are considering whether it will be useful.

Maybe it’s been a year since the garbage fire alone, but I’m happy now because the company is trying to make my life a little easier.

iOS 14.5 is at a loss with new features and improved quality of life for iOS users. So it’s not surprising that the development cycle is a bit slower. Normally, three or four betas will be released at this point, but Apple is currently working on easing the release schedule. iOS 14.5 is likely to be released this month, but it could be after mid-March.

I think the schedule will accelerate as all the features of the release appear to be built into the build, but it was wrong before. You won’t be surprised to see the new Public Beta 4 next week, but it makes sense if it doesn’t ship until two weeks from now.

In any case, see you as soon as the next beta is released!

