Cable operations, Google wants a framework like CBRS for 3.45GHz auctions





Cable operators, industry groups, and Google groups will help fight to apply the shared framework and county-based licenses used for the 3.5GHz CBRS band to future auctions in the adjacent 3.45 spectrum. I’m calling on Congress. GHz band.

The 3.45GHz band (3.45GHz-3.55GHz) claims to be an important mid-band spectrum for 5G-based connectivity throughout the city center and rural communities, according to the spectrum sharing rules used at last year’s CBRS band auction. Claimed to have collected records. 271 eligible applications should play a role in future auctions in the 3.45GHz band as well.

They believe that frameworks like CBRS in the 3.45GHz band will be of interest to various wireless operators, wireless ISPs, cable operators, manufacturers, schools, real estate companies and utilities. They claim that the more limited structure of recent C-band auctions pulled out only 57 eligible applications and produced only 21 successful bidders.

They limit participation and use cases if the FCC’s draft report and order on the 3.45 GHz band, which will be considered at the Commission’s March 17 meeting, remains modeled on the C-band auction. I’m afraid to do it. It is unclear how successful or effective their plea will be later in the game.

“The proposed large partial economic area license does not promote strong participation and innovation to make the CBRS auction successful, and also with investment in rural areas where Americans need more broadband than ever before. It can lead to construction, “says the group. I told Congress.

In a memo issued this week, Analysts at New Street Research said T-Mobile and Dish were in a position to take advantage of the proposed rules of the 3.45GHz auction and were “almost as important as the C band.” I am. This is the same spectrum. , Will be available sooner. ”

The cable-focused group also raised concerns that the estimated cost of clearing the 3.45GHz band for federal users could jeopardize the success of the auction, and the National Telecommunications Information Authority (NTIA) said. The band was estimated to cost more than $ 13.4 billion, noting that it had notified the FCC and Congress of a federal move last month. In other words, they added that it means that the lowest auction price a bidder must meet must reach close to $ 15 billion for it to be considered successful.

They hope Congress will work with NTIA, affected federal spectrum users, and the FCC to devise and improve ways to reduce government relocation cost estimates. They also propose that the FCC start an auction in October 2021, two months before the December 2021 deadline set by Congress.

The group said, “It is even more appropriate to encourage other sources of funding at the second mid-band spectrum auction of the same year due to the building obligations associated with the wireless provider’s large financial commitment in recent C-band auctions. It has become. ”

In addition to NCTA, several cable operators are participating in the idea, including Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications, Mediacom, and Midco. Some of the operators in the group bid on and won the spectrum at the CBRS auction for the licensed part of the band.

Comcast was submitted to the FCC last month, with county-based licensing being the most effective way to drive competition and network investment in both urban and rural communities, and county-based CBRS auctions being so powerful. He emphasized that this is a clear reason for participating in. ..

Other parties who signed the letter to Congress include the American Petroleum Institute, Serona, Dynamic Spectrum Alliance, Edison Electrical Association, Energy Telecommunications and Electrical Association, Enterprise Wireless Alliance, Federaled Wireless, Google, HP, Next Century Cities. Included, New America’s Open Technology Institute, Public Knowledge, Rural Wireless Association, Southern Line, Utilities Technology Council, and Wireless Internet Service Providers Association.

Related article:

— Light Reading, Senior Editor, Jeff Baumgartner

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos