Work begins at Edinburgh’s AI and robotics research facility-Med-Tech Innovation





Construction of a research facility for robotics and artificial intelligence has begun. This will be the largest and most advanced of this type in the UK.

The National Robotarium, based at the Heriot-Watt University’s Edinburgh Campus, receives 21 million people from the British Government and 1.4 million people from the Scottish Government as part of the Edinburgh-Scottish Urban Area Agreement.

The National Robotarium will be an outstanding center for pioneering research and will open in the spring of 2022. Use research, product design, and industry collaboration to create innovative solutions to global challenges.

Research projects led by the National Robotarium have already begun, but the new building will provide a large facility for exchanging knowledge with researchers. Key areas of research applications include dangerous environments, offshore energy, manufacturing, healthcare, human-robot interactions, livelihood support, and agricultural technology.

Professor Helen Hastie and Professor Yvan Petillot are co-academic leaders of the National Robotarium.

Professor Hastie describes the vision for the new facility: As a world-leading facility that promotes entrepreneurship and promotes early-stage product development, the National Robotarium plays an important role in supporting the UK’s economic recovery from COVID-19. Pandemic.

By leveraging Heriot-Watt staff and our collaborative partner, the University of Edinburgh’s world-class talent, with students from the Doctoral Training Center in Robotics and Autonomous Systems, the National Robotalium has basic excellence Form the center of research and exchange of knowledge to address real-world challenges and industry needs.

The new building will facilitate a collaborative approach at the heart of the national robotics spirit, accelerate laboratory-to-market research, and help the UK pave the way for a leading role in AI and robotics technology. ..

Professor Yvan Petillot said: Combining cutting-edge resources from the new facility with researcher expertise puts us in a competitive position to take the UK to the global arena of robotics and AI technology. Our existing and new students have the opportunity to apply their knowledge by addressing real-life issues through internships and industry-led group projects promoted by Robotarium and accelerating their skills to actively shape the future of the field. There is.

We encourage the next generation to inspire the positive impacts of robotics and artificial intelligence, incorporate trust, ethics and understanding into our research findings and interact with the general public on a regular basis throughout school visits and business days. I want it.

Funded as part of the Edinburgh-Southeast Scotland Urban Region Agreement, the National Robotarium is a collaboration between Heriot-Watt University and the University of Edinburgh. The 40,000-foot building has three different R & D areas, providing facilities for robotics and autonomous systems (RAS), human-robot engineering interactions (HRI), and precision manufacturing. Among the specialized equipment are dedicated laser labs, autonomous system labs, and living labs for testing technology in a realistic home environment.

In line with the National Robotarium’s commitment to fostering a responsible and collaborative approach, the building includes a suite of partners specializing in industry, academic and government collaboration.

Innovative design means that resources are aligned with the building itself, with an emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency. In winter, the intelligent façade provides solar heat and recycles warm air. The ecological zone integrates a sustainable urban drainage system and the PV array will be installed on the roof. EV charging space will also be available. Linear grazing lamp technology and external projectors project graphics onto the façade to support the facility’s commitment to public involvement.

The National Robotarium is home to a number of research projects aimed at addressing a variety of global challenges. Examples of projects include SPRING (Gerontological Healthcare’s socially appropriate robot), which develops the world’s first multi-user conversational robot for healthcare aimed at supporting the care of elderly patients, and nationwide. There is an EPSRC ORCA hub (offshore robotics for asset certification). Five university hubs led by Heriot-Watt, who are advancing technology to eliminate humans from dangerous work environments. Building Assistance Living Labs use technology that enables individuals to live longer and more independently in research ranging from robotics and conversation assistants to IoT devices and wireless surveillance technologies.

As part of the UKRI Trustworthy Autonomous Systems (TAS) program, in November 2020, the National Robotalium will lead research on how to manage trust between humans and autonomous systems, requiring human interaction such as self. Announced to support adoption in scenarios. -Self-driving car or self-driving car.

The National Robotarium forms part of the City Deals Data Driven Innovation (DDI) theme, which aims to establish the region as the data capital of Europe.

