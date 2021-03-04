Gorgeous Minutes of Islands is the latest game to experience delays





Given the dangers and inconveniences caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was undoubtedly an unforgettable year for many. The game event was canceled, which had a negative impact on game development. As developers agreed to work in radically different remote environments, most people realized that delays became commonplace. Many AAA games have been delayed for the past year. The same certainly applies to indie projects. The Minute of Islands is the latest in a long line of late games as developer Studio Fizbin can no longer create a release date of March 18th.

In 2019, when the unique art style undoubtedly attracted attention, we first regained the game’s breeze. The game is about the story of Mo tinkering. She lives in a collection of islands full of broken ancient machines to keep old threats away. The premise is promising enough, to say the least. The Minute of Islands will certainly focus on conspiracy and mystery.

This is not the first delay in the Minute of Islands, as the original goal was to release the game in 2020. When the pandemic occurred, game development was generally less effective. March 18th has become a new target for Studio Fizbin to hit. But that didn’t work either.

Broken plan

The publisher, Mixtvision, explained via Twitter that the latest tests had some major technical issues. So it takes time to fix and polish everything. The developer has decided to postpone the Minute of Islands to an undecided date because the game’s release date is unpleasantly close.

With extra time, Studio Fizbin may be able to solve problems and provide a better experience than before. The team looks forward to launching a unique game with impressive art direction along with emotional storytelling.

If the delay allows the team to come up with a sophisticated release build, the Minute of Islands will be better off for overall success.

