How to complete a door puzzle





Tao Story Quest Released at Key Point “Genshin Impact” Some players are having a hard time opening the door with “Perfect Send Off” Here are some tips and tricks for solving puzzles with Hoo Tao Story Quest to introduce

Hu Tao is finally available on “Genshin Impact” via the Moment of Bloom banner. Her story quest “Perfect Send Off” is now available and you can see players accompanying the Pyro character in a long dungeon full of monsters, spiders and ghosts. Players looking for ways to solve tricky puzzles in quests can use some tips and tricks in this guide.

Yellow sign

In the step of “following the path to the border”, the player of “Genshin Impact” will notice that he is in a place like a temple. Here, look at the yellow sign correctly, fight your enemies and open a mysterious door. This part isn’t the main issue with the quest, but some players find it very difficult.

Players will find yellow signs on the rocks, and they need to see them the way those signs make up one icon. To do this, the player must stand on a yellowish light on the ground and adjust the camera several times until the sign turns bright yellow and the door opens. If you can’t ring the sign, you can try changing the position of the ground.

Baboon, were you scared? e? Is my appearance not so shocking and a more pleasing surprise? Hmm … So, should we call this a failure of the farce, or a great success?Photo: Gebshin Impact Official YouTube Channel

Main puzzle

The main puzzle of Hootao Perfect Send Off Quest places the “Genshin Impact” player in a room with a large door. You can see a huge spider web on the left side and a blue sphere in the center of the room. They should grab the blue orb, but don’t use it yet.

The player must first destroy the spider web and move forward. After that, they have to enter the cave and swim to the left until they reach a new road. Following this path will lead the player to a box block. They have to go past these boxes and find the green portal. Then they should turn left.

After that, the player will find himself in the same mysterious door room. Once again, they will see the same cobweb and blue orb. They need to grab the orb and illuminate both lanterns near the door to unlock it. The player then has to follow the yellow target points to reach the final cutscene. This is a confirmation that the challenge has been completed.

