Now you can schedule your Google messages to be sent whenever you want. Method is as follows.





Google’s new features for Android are perfect for distracted users, allowing you to pre-schedule text messages, photos, and videos.

March 3, 2021 2-minute reading

I forgot to send important messages such as birthday wishes and announcements. To help users organize themselves, Google has added new features to Android’s messaging service. This allows you to send text, images, or video in advance.

So far, the only possibility was to write and press “send” at that point. With this feature, users determine the exact date and time when they want the recipient to receive the message.

How do I schedule a message on Google Android? First, the user needs to enter the text and insert the image or video to add. Then you need to hold down the paper plane icon on the right. An optional preselected date menu is displayed where you can enter a custom date and time. When the message is ready, “click” on the plane icon. The message will appear in the chat with a clock and a notification that it is a scheduled message. You can change both the content of the message and the delivery time. Simply click on the clock and you’ll see three options: refresh message, send immediately, and delete.

