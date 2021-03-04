Blockchains LLC Smart city dreams hit speed bumps





Some consider smart cities to be future governance and city management systems. But in northern Nevada, commissioners oppose the idea of ​​a semi-autonomous innovation zone.

Members of Story County, Nevada, with the support of Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak, voted against Blockchains LLC’s proposal for a smart city. The proposal requires the government to allow Blockchains to build cities on 67,000 acres of land owned by the county.

In addition to the County Commissioner, the Water District of Story County also voted against the bill.

These two denials are speed bumps for companies that take pride in innovating at unlimited speeds. The company estimates that the city will take 10 to 15 years to build, but this has been approved by the government and has only been approved once. We hope to start construction in 2022.

Much of the opposition to the idea of ​​this innovation zone is the semi-autonomous nature of the proposed governance. County Commissioners oppose the concept of autonomous regions, apart from county rules and regulations.

Blockchain LLC Smart City Vision

Jeffery Berns, founder of Blockchains LLC, considers Nevada to welcome blockchain innovation after voting for blockchain technology approval. He thought this was an indication that he was open to his plans to build a smart city.

In 2018, he bought land that wanted to build a high-tech ministate and carry out technological innovation, especially with respect to blockchain.

The company now describes Bernss’ vision as a city beyond smart cities on its website. This smart city is not only equipped with technologies such as sensors and smart assistants, but also aims to build everything from scratch.

Residents, businesses, governing bodies, and public services in the community need privacy and secure access control, as well as a foundation of general connectivity, transparency, and efficiency. Explains.

The Innovation Zone aims to utilize the county’s resources and governance until it is considered ready, as raised by the Commissioner’s rejection of the proposal. At this time, the board of directors can vote to assume these responsibilities.

Success of smart cities

As Berns is aiming for, there is still no smart city built entirely from scratch. So far, most places considered smart cities or in the middle are very popular global cities that are built on top of the infrastructure already in place and are doing what Burns doesn’t want.

The best known city for this is Singapore. City-states are incredibly publicized about their vision of building smart cities with smart nation programs. The program aims to transform Singapore into a city-state that leverages digital innovation, from government to citizens.

One such innovation is the Virtual Singapore Dashboard. This is a dynamic 3D model, and the government favors a joint data platform as an integrated solution for urban life. The platform collects data that helps governments make decisions about resource management, city planning, research and development.

At a more practical and achievable level, cities such as Barcelona and New York are applying smart city principles, especially smart streetlights, to improve the environment. These LED sensor lights are expected to save city energy bills and have more use cases in the future as technology advances.

Dark side of smart city

Singapore seems to be integrating smart city initiatives with public support and investment. This is not the case in all countries that launch smart technology programs. This raised questions about the relationship between civil protection and technology and authority.

Berns dreams that everyone, from government to private sector, will express their surveillance and control concerns in a traceable digital public ledger.

Building such cities improves security and security thanks to the enhanced protection, surveillance and analysis created by such integrated systems, but also raises concerns about surveillance for control.

Already in authoritarian countries, governments are using smart technologies such as artificial intelligence to crack down on citizens. China is using facial recognition software to catch criminals. For example, those who are being sought after by police or shameful Jay Walker, or those who are fined unpaid for large public signs.

This is in the context of governments, but many of the concerns about these semi-autonomous proposals are that they govern themselves, which can lead to a technology-based authoritarian regime.

The smart city timeline is still a long way off, and in most cases smaller predictions are greened by local governments. More controversial ideas, such as building an autonomous city from scratch without government oversight, can take even longer.

