10 4th Generation Features Not Seen Since DS





Fans of Pokemon games have long wanted to revisit the Sinnoh region with a remake of a fourth-generation game. And the next release of Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls will give them that opportunity. However, even more exciting than revisiting the region is revisiting the many gameplay features that the game has introduced and expanded.

Due to the constant evolution of Pokumon’s gameplay, some of these mechanics are left behind by a new generation, either evolving into new mechanics or disappearing altogether. Hopefully, these remakes will allow fans to keep these features and change to new graphics and expanded Pokdex back to Sinnoh.

10 Catch the spiritomb

The boring way to catch ghost / dark type spirits may not be the feature that many fans want to come back with a remake, but since then there have been requirements to catch Pokumon. It cannot be denied that it was so difficult or strange. The only place to find Spiritomb in PokmonDiamond, Pearl, or Platinum was the Hallowed Tower, but it’s not enough to go there.

First, the player must get an odd keystone and place it in the Holy Tower. From there, they need to go to Sinnoh’s Underground, talk to the player (not the NPC) 32 times, and then return to the tower to start the fight against the wild spirits. This capture method is very rare, difficult to perform, and if the player needs to summon the Spiritom again, everything has to be repeated.

9 massage girl

At Veilstone City in Shinnow, massage girls offer Pokemon a relaxing service. Pokemon simply relax and reward trainers in the process. For example, massage can increase Pokumon’s friendship level and strengthen ties with trainers.

Also, trainers considering participating in the game’s super contest will want to visit the massage girl as they can find accessories for these events during the massage. Hopefully, at inBrilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, trainers can take advantage of the generous offer of massage girls’ once-daily free massages to bring this relaxing mechanic to the present.

8 Manta’s unique evolution

Gen4 has introduced several new ways for players to evolve Pokumon. Some of them influence the mechanics of future evolution. However, the method used to evolve baby Pokemon Mantine into Mantine has not been repeated for other Pokemon since then.

In order to evolve into Mantine, players need to level up Mantine while holding Remoraid at the party. This means the symbiotic relationship between the two Pokumon, which is also represented in Mantine’s official art. However, since leaving the Sinnoh region, other evolutionary methods have made Manta’s evolutionary series a special case, as players do not have to put certain types of Pokumon into the party.

7 Ribbon Syndicate

If the trainer and his Pokumon achieve different goals and milestones throughout the Pokumon game, they will earn a ribbon to show these achievements. In the Sinnoh region, players who have collected a sufficient number of ribbons can head to the resort area of ​​the Battle Zone to participate in Ribbon Syndicate, an association dedicated to experienced trainers.

At Ribbon Syndicate, trainers can buy expensive ribbons to show their membership in the club or arrange Pokumon spa treatments to improve their friendship level. It’s not the most influential gameplay mechanic, but Ribbon Syndicate adds some great equipment for veteran trainers.

6 Pokuball seal

One of the most fascinating forms of diamond, pearl and platinum customization was the ability for players to beautify their Pokeballs with Pokéball stickers. These fun cosmetics allow players to show off different effects and designs when sending Pokumon into combat, adding a personal touch to combat.

To customize the pock ball, the player must use a ball capsule. This allows trainers to save their favorite seal designs for use in combat. Perhaps the new Sinnoh remake could not only bring back the Pokball seal, but also offer new options for customization, in addition to the selection of the original powerful effects.

5 Pofino

Eating by ThefoodPokmon has long been part of Pokmon’s experience, and Shinou’s incorporation of it in the form of delicious baked goods called Poffins is one of the most interesting culinary achievements in the series. After getting a poffin case, trainers can use the Poffin House or Pokumon Wi-Fi Club to make poffins alone or with friends.

To make a poffin, you need to use berries to successfully combine flavors and use the Nintendo DS touchscreen controls to stir the batter without spilling it or leaving it long enough to burn. Poffins are primarily used to improve the results of Pokemon Super Contests and appear in Pokemon GO, but since Sinnoh, Poffin production has been removed from the series.

4 Amity Square

This quaint park in Heart Home City is a great place for trainers to connect with Pokumon and roam with Pokumon in a system similar to the companion system found in other games. Despite being limited to the park itself and limited to walking with Pokumon from a particular list, trainers will find it very fun to play with their cute friends at Amity Square.

Perhaps more importantly, walking in Amity Square will allow you to search for items that Pokumon gives to trainers, and different companions Pokumon will find different items. In addition, Pokemon Platinum features a park man who offers players daily gifts of berries and super contest accessories when they talk to him.

3 foggy weather

Fog weather is shown as an overworld effect in many Pokemon titles, but Sinnoh’s game is the only time in the series where fog is shown as a weather mechanic in both overworld and combat scenarios. Fog is difficult to see as players roam the Sinnoh region, affecting the accuracy of their attacks and the effects of movements, including the sun and moon, in combat.

Gen4 also introduced a new HM (Hidden Machine) called Defog. This allows players to remove the effects of fog in combat and in the local world. Weather remains an important part of the series, but the effects of fog have been left behind since the release of Platinum.

2 Pokemon Super Contest

As an extension of the Pokemon Contest in the previous Hoenn game, the Pokemon Super Contest was a mini-game that allowed trainers to showcase Pokemon in new ways without direct fighting. Trainers competing in the visual, dance and acting segments need to pull out all the stops in order to rank up and show the best Pokumon in the area.

Winning a Super Contest rewards Pokemon with a ribbon and provides trainers with new accessories for future Super Contests. Given that the Pokemon Contest is back with Pokemon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire, Sinnoh enthusiasts may soon be able to relive these super contests.

1 Shinno underground

One of the most extensive additions to the Sinnoh game is the vast and complex underground beneath the area where players can explore alone or with friends to dig up and build secret bases. Through mining mini-games, trainers can acquire items such as fossils, evolutionary stones, and spheres, the main underground currency. These items can be filled to increase their value.

In the underground, players can also establish a secret base. It can be decorated to your heart’s content and is also the heart of the underground Capture the Flag multiplayer game. Players can improve their base and create a fun and unique multiplayer experience by stealing other players’ base flags or setting traps to prevent their flags from being stolen.

