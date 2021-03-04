The first ever start-up law bans non-compete obligations and establishes Missouri Entrepreneurship Office





A new law filed in Missouri will encourage lively conversations about how policies can support new business and job growth, at least to boost entrepreneurs in Missouri, Travisfitswater said. Stated.

The Missourians have the right to set up a company and the state should encourage that action, said Fitzwater, a member of the Republican Summit. [HB 1202].. I submitted a bill to make it easier for entrepreneurs to make the leap.

Click here to find out the text of the law on the right to get started. A hearing of the House Economic Development Commission on HB1202 was planned on Thursday morning.

Parliamentarians in the Jefferson City region have used Twitter to elaborate on a bill aimed at making Missouri a more attractive home for innovation, he said.

This law prohibits the obligation to avoid competition. According to Fitzwater, California has stopped approving non-compete obligations, making Silicon Valley a venue for major innovations and allowing entrepreneurs to move around to create world-leading technologies.

He continued that we should work on the same level of innovation for state entrepreneurs, saying that non-compete obligations hinder innovation.

Founding Fitz Media Productions in 2008, Fitzwater is Vice-Chairman of the House of Representatives Labor Development Committee and a member of the Economic Development, Legislative Oversight, Special Innovation and Technology Committee.

He was a fourth-term state legislature and previously defended the popular STEM and computer science laws, but was eventually rejected, reworked, and later signed by Governor Mike Parson. It was. (That support helped Fitzwater become a finalist for the KC Tech Councils 2019 Tech Champion of the Year Awards.)

His entrepreneurship bill will set up a state entrepreneurship office to help oversee efforts aimed at rushing to start preparing the workforce.

In the last three decades, all net new jobs have come from new businesses, Fitzwater said. More risk takers are needed to start a business in order for our economy to prosper and have the dynamic climate we expect in the United States. The state should lead the conversation.

Fitzwater thanked Victor Fan-led “starting rights” movement, supporters of Next Missouri, and the Missouri Department of Economic Development for helping stimulate legislation.

In a tweet praising Fitzwaters’ leadership, Huang described the bill as a comprehensive law to boost entrepreneurs across the state, including lending, taxes, economic development and government contracts.

The details of the bill match the 5% right to start an organization with the right to start an initiative.

Click here to read the phrases that encourage Victor fans’ recent actions.

According to Fitzwater, there is a requirement that 5 percent of Missouri contracts be directed to businesses under the age of five. This imposes even more money on state start-ups and entrepreneurs, as well as companies that know how to win state contracts.

The state Ministry of Economic Development currently supports entrepreneurs and start-ups primarily through Missouri Technology Corporation. The popular public-private partnership program, which has cut funding over the past five years, is still stepping up its co-investment efforts with the IDEA fund, which offers matching funds up to $ 500,000 to qualified startups.

Click here for more information on the IDEA Fund’s co-investment program.

