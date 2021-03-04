It will be released sometime this summer after autumn





Vertigo Games today announced that it will release a collaborative VR action title sometime in the summer of 2021 after the fall. From the same team that did Arizona Sunshine, this game throws you and you in the middle of your FPS Friends will fight hostile and evolving post-apocalyptic Los Angeles in a fight to survive. The game will appear on PlayStation VR, Oculus, and PC (Steam), but has not yet been announced on other platforms. Read more below and check out the latest movie trailers!

Now imagine going from toe to toe for that in VR. Thanks to the kindness of Vertigo Games. “From the very beginning of the concept, After The Fall has aimed to team VR gamers through full cross-platform multiplayer capabilities, regardless of the device they play on. In an era of social isolation. I feel that the goals are more relevant now, “said Richard Stitselaar, studio director at Vertigo Games. “I’m really excited to move on to this next campaign phase. In this phase, we invite more players to the game and share the details as we prepare for the release.”

After The Fall is built from scratch for a multi-platform VR rollout. After the Fall continues to welcome VR beginners with full cross-platform multiplayer, 4-player co-operation, and support for a wide range of VR playstyles that provide immersive thrills for veteran VR gamers. Conquer the haunted urban wastelands of Los Angeles in the 1980s with friends and alone. Equipped with full VR motion control, After The Fall makes you feel like a slightly overwhelmed 1980s action hero when engaging in fast-paced combat in the game in real life. Players face a horde of snowbreeds (the ferocious undead creatures that have driven humans underground) to protect humanity, and a team of four (or three) wielding unique and deadly weapons. Adventure into enemy territory with an AI companion). Survival on another day.

