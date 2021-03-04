Arizona House Passes Bill Threatening Apple and Google App Stores





The Arizona House of Representatives voted 31-29 on Wednesday, passing a bill that would allow app stores to use their own payment processing software for app stores, avoiding charges charged by Apple and Google.

The vote is a setback for Apple against it, and a victory for the Coalition for App Fairness, a group of app makers who are angry with the app store that supported the bill.

Legislation still has many challenges that must be overcome before it becomes state law. First, the Arizona Senate needs to discuss and pass the bill. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey then has the option of rejecting the bill. If it becomes a law, Arizona will need to address questions such as how Apple or Google will comply, or whether it will be challenged in court.

Voting takes place weeks after North Dakota Senator voted against the passage of a similar bill.

Arizona Bill HB2005 requires Apple operators to download more than 1 million times a year, allowing apps to offer alternative payment processors, targeting Apple’s fees, with developers 15 We have made it possible to avoid charges in the range of% to 30%. The bill applies to businesses and users in Arizona.

The bill doesn’t identify the company, but Apple’s App Store, which approves all apps running on the iPhone, and the Google Play app store for Android phones, which account for 30% of digital product sales from Android apps. Clearly targeted. .. The bill discussions at the Arizona House focused primarily on Apple and also on Google. The bill exempted digital software stores for game consoles and music players.

“I think they are currently monopolizing the market,” said Republican Arizona Parliamentarian Regina Cobb, who sponsored the bill. “No one here has a Google Android or Apple phone. I guarantee it.”

Other legislators include a rushing process, questions about whether it is a federal issue, and concerns that the bill will be challenged in federal court because it may conflict with the US Constitution. I opposed the bill for a reason.

“Arizona isn’t interested in this fight,” said Democratic Arizona Parliamentarian Diego Rodriguez. “We don’t have dogs in this fight. All we have to do is focus on policies that protect consumers. This bill does not protect consumers, but 10 Protect a billion-dollar company from another one-billion-dollar company. “

Apple opposed the Arizona bill, and Apple’s chief compliance officer Kyle Andeer said in a hearing last week that it was “a government obligation that Apple gives to the App Store.”

“This allows billion-dollar developers to use all the value of the App Store for free, whether they’re selling digital products, making millions of dollars, or even billions of dollars. You will be able to do it, “says Andeer.

Apple and Google representatives declined to comment.

The Arizona bill is the latest effort to regulate Apple’s App Store and has been criticized for strict rules and fees for digital purchases. Some software makers say this is unfair and anti-competitive.

The legislature has become a battlefield, and similar laws are being considered in states such as Georgia and Minnesota.

The Arizona bill was backed by a coalition for app fairness. The Coalition for App Fairness includes software companies such as Spotify, Match Group, and Epic Games. , And allow an alternative payment process.

“The Coalition for App Fairness is pleased to see HB 2005’s House Passage, which promotes business innovation in Arizona and protects consumer choice. This is a congratulatory reason, but truly equality. It’s just the first step towards achieving a competitive arena. Everything. ” Meghan Di Muzio, Executive Director of the Coalition for App Fairness, said.

Last year, Epic Games focused on many of the same issues, including giving software makers the option to use their own payment processors, and filed antitrust proceedings against Apple and Google, which are currently in court. Woke up.

In October, the House Judiciary Committee released a report that Apple has “exclusive power” over the iPhone app. This is used by Apple to generate huge profits.

In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled Apple 5-4 in a case that opened up the possibility of a consumer lawsuit against Apple’s app store for soaring app prices.

The scrutiny seems to be affecting Apple’s App Store policy. At the end of last year, Apple introduced a new program to reduce the price from App Store sales from 30% to 15% for companies with annual App Store sales of less than $ 1 million, and received some complaints. I dealt with it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos