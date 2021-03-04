Leaders discuss expanding women’s role in the technology sector • St Pete Catalyst





Tampa Bay Tech launched Women’s History Month in a panel discussion held via Zoom. In this panel discussion, the leaders of the region’s top business incubators were all women.

Organized by Tampa Bay Tech Executive Director Jill St. Thomas, the speaker lineup consists of Tampa Bay Innovation Center President and CEO Tonya Elmore, Tampa Bay Wave President and CEO Linda Olson, and Emberk Collective CEO Lakshmi Shenoy. Was there.

During the final Q & A session of the event, St. Thomas prefaced the discussion by warning attendees that the panel would not address certain types of questions.

As executives for years, she said, we were all invited to a women’s brand leadership event at once. Inevitably, there are questions, not about leadership insights or travel, but how do you balance everything? How do you maintain your work-life balance? How do you manage your time? You can be confident that you will be spending on much more relevant topics today. Either you understand everything or you don’t, but in either way, that’s not what we’re trying to do. I will deal with it today.

The group discussed how Tampa Bay did a great job of nurturing startups and seducing them to move here, especially from the West Coast of the United States, but despite all the new arrivals, technology There remains a large gender gap in the sector.

Women, the founders of technology, aren’t enough, Shenoy said. They are not funded. There are not enough women here to participate in investment opportunities.

According to her, Embarc Collective has taken action to reverse that trend. We recently partnered with JPMorgan Chase for a gender gap report and related virtual summits with the aim of increasing support for women-led startups in Florida and increasing the number of female startup investors. According to the report, in 2019, only 13% of venture capital worldwide was invested in startups with at least one female founder. In Florida over the last decade, startups founded by women have received only 12% of early-stage venture capital dollars.

According to Shenoy, it is our responsibility to continue to improve indicators of participation, investment and business success. If we want to not only support the prosperity and growth of these women, but also create a vibrant innovation ecosystem here as a community, we can all do it in building it. I want to send a message that I have a role. Ecosystem.

Tampa Bay Wave, which has just launched the latest round of the TechDiversity Accelerator program, deliberately targets underserved founders, Olson said. But she quickly pointed out that she did so not only because it was right, but because it made financial sense.

Looking at the Tampa Bay community, we are the same as many places [the population] She said she was probably just over 50 percent of the women. There are also many minorities who make up a significant part of the population. And if they don’t have entrepreneurship, the path to success, we’re just hurting ourselves and the whole community by excluding them.

Elmore is a turning point in that the events of the past few years, starting with the #MeToo movement and ending with a national protest against racism in the system last summer, increase and prioritize the diversity of business and entrepreneurship. I pointed out that it could be.

For the past 18 years, it has been difficult to find diversity in the technology arena. To be honest, she said. And it’s not that we didn’t try it early, we provided programming, but I think it’s much more likely to succeed now than in 2003, 2005, and 2010. I think you will have a more comprehensive and more comprehensive opportunity. We expect more than ever to have women and minority tech leaders at the table. I really have hope and hope that I have the opportunity to work with a wider variety of founders, whether it’s science, mathematics, technology, or whatever.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos