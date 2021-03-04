Vivo S9, Vivo S9e released on MediaTek SoC, 90Hz display





| Updated: Thursday, March 4, 2021 10:59 [IST]

Vivo has announced the S9 and S9e smartphones in China. Both models are camera-centric and based on the MediaTek chipset. The handset offers the same functionality as a 90Hz display, 64MP triple rear camera, and has two storage variations. In addition, both models run OriginOS 1.0, which is based on Android 11 OS.

Vivo S9 and Vivo S9e pricing

The price of the Vivo S9 starts from 2999 yen (about 33,806 rupees) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model and 3299 yen (about 37,183 rupees) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model. On the other hand, the price of Vivo S9e is 2399 yen (about 27,025 rupees) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model and 2699 yen (about 30,404 rupees) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. The Vivo S9 will go on sale for the first time on March 12th, and the latter will be available for purchase on March 27th.

Vivo S9: Specifications

Starting with the Vivo S9, the handset has a 6.44-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 +. The phone runs a 6nm Dimensity 1100 clocked at 2.6GHz and comes with 8GB / 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. However, additional storage expansion options are skipped. For imaging, the device flaunts the triple camera module on the back with a combination of a 64MP sensor that supports OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For SELPHY, the handset features a 44MP primary sensor with autofocus and a dual front camera module that houses an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The handset is packed with some impressive camera features such as AI Brightening and AI Noise Reduction that allow you to take better images in the dark. It weighs about 173 grams. In addition, the phone is powered by a 4000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Vivo S9e: Specifications

The Vivo S9e comes with a Samsung OLED panel that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10. The handset draws power from the Dimensity 820 and features the same 64MP triple lens setup. Although the main lens does not support OIS. In advance, it gets a single 32MP camera for selfies and videos. Comes with a 4100mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

