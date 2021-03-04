Google will no longer sell ads using individual web tracking data | US World News





LONDON (AP) Google says it will not develop new ways to follow individual users across the Internet after phasing out existing ad tracking technology from the Chrome browser. This is a change that can rock the online advertising industry.

Google says it’s working to protect the privacy of its users. This is part of a wide range of changes in the industry, as marketers such as Apple and regulators such as the United Kingdom and the United States are increasingly looking for ways to phase out more malicious data collection practices.

Still, there are concerns that it may join the tech giants who already have the dominant power in online advertising. And this change doesn’t affect Google’s biggest ad revenue earners, Search and YouTube.

Brian Weiser, global president of business intelligence at media agency GroupM, is increasingly thinking that if consumers can’t be willing to let go of their data, it’s probably not worth it. “(In the long run) somehow. Asks if they really want to frustrate consumers with a message that creates the perception that privacy is being compromised. number. “

Digital giants have already stated that they will remove so-called third-party cookies from Chrome. These are code snippets used by advertisers to record a user’s web browsing history to target personalized ads. While third-party cookies have been an important tool for marketers to serve targeted ads, they also raise privacy concerns as they track them in a way that users don’t notice across the Internet.

On Wednesday, the company said it would not replace those cookies with another way to track individuals. Instead, Google suggests grouping web users with similar interests and keeping their web history private on the user device. Google can track users through its own services such as search and maps.

David Temkin, Head of Product Management for Google’s Advertising Privacy and Trust, opens for free if digital advertising is evolving and can’t address growing concerns about how privacy and personal identities are being used. It says it puts the future of the web at risk. In a blog post.

According to Temkin, the company continues to be asked if it will join other companies in the advertising technology industry that are planning to replace third-party cookies with alternative user-level identifiers.

Today, when third-party cookies were phased out, it was stated that individuals would not create alternative identifiers or use them in their products to track when browsing the Web, “he said. Says.

Chrome is the world’s dominant web browser, and many rival browsers like Microsofts Edge are based on Google’s Chromium technology.

Although the changes are aimed at enhancing privacy, Google can continue to track users of its own services, said James Rosewell, CEO of Marketers at OpenWeb, a group of media and advertising companies that oppose the changes. ..

“People are always logged in to our products,” Rosewell said, and agreed to be tracked when using search, maps, Gmail, or YouTube. What he didn’t say was to stop everything.

Another important background: Apple is preparing to build a new barrier to monitor the activity of over 1 billion iPhone users online.

The new privacy tool will be rolled out in a software update earlier this spring, and mobile apps will need to explicitly ask iPhone users for permission to collect information about what they are doing and where. That safeguard is a change from Apple’s long-standing practice of requiring iPhone users to enter settings to block apps from tracking them.

With the privacy protection added to the iPhone, Facebook has relied on extensive tracking to build the second most profitable digital advertising network after Google. Facebook has repeatedly attacked Apple’s anti-tracking tools as an attack on small businesses that rely on personalized digital ads to subsidize their almost free services. It’s also suggested that iPhone makers are primarily interested in getting more apps to charge consumers for their products so that app stores can charge 15% to 30% commissions.

According to analysts, Facebook will lose billions of dollars if most iPhone users don’t give tracking permission to social networks.

Google acknowledges that Apple’s new privacy tools may reduce revenue for some apps in the digital advertising network, but revised its own iPhone app to be unaffected by future changes. intend to do something.

Unlike Facebook, Google has an important business relationship with Apple. Google pays Apple an estimated $ 9 to $ 12 billion annually to make it the default search engine for the iPhone.

Aram Sinnreich, a professor of communications research at American University, said shifting the mechanics of online behavior analysis and purchasing patterns from third-party tracking cookies makes people vulnerable to privacy breaches, at least for now. He said it was possible. He said it was, in a sense, an attack on Facebook and heavily promoted privacy gains, but it really relied on tracking business models.

Apple, Amazon, and Google have more diverse business models, and tracking is important but not central, Shinreich said. A re-concept of the world of digital marketing that weakens the relative power of Facebook.

Anderson reported from New York. Mike Liedtke of San Ramon, CA and Matt O’Brien of Providence, Rhode Island contributed to this report.

