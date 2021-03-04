Retail Technology News and Analysis for Omni-Channel Retailers





The retail industry is on the verge of a revolution in digital technology.

It includes a variety of tools to help retailers optimize their operations efficiently.

Retail has emerged as the most dynamic sector of this fast-paced revolution, spending millions of dollars driving digitalization. And there are growing expectations for consumer behavior towards the adoption of these technology solutions.

What is retail technology?

The term provides retailers with solutions to manage and optimize their businesses while generating trillions of dollars in annual revenue.

These technology solutions help retailers in other key areas such as improving the consumer experience, reducing costs, and improving retail conversion rates.

There are major important areas of development that should be focused on to stay ahead of the game.

Bricks and mortar use retail technology to stay in the game

Many retail marketers spend millions of dollars transforming physical stores through both e-commerce and in-store technology.

Technologies such as AR and VR are in high demand. Beyond the fun experience, retailers use an AR / VR approach to make shopping more effective and easier.

Retail technology also includes navigation assistance. For example, you can speed up your shopping experience and increase store sales.

Personalization is driving retail success for innovation

Many customers enjoy a personalized experience when shopping online and offline.

Millennials have become accustomed to customized digital experiences through platforms such as Amazon, Spotify, and Netflix.

Brick and mortar retailers strive to meet the personal tastes of their buyers through targeted advertising and reward programs. In many pubs, bars and entertainment stores, humble fruit machines are often considered permanent fixtures.

Online slots have become very popular these days, with thousands of slot games available in today’s iGaming market.

Slot games are a major driver of revenue for many online casinos. App enthusiasts have wiped out many of us.

Well-known online casinos often take an omni-channel approach to guide customers to play slots online via mobile devices.

Automatic delivery built into retail

Automation is emerging in many areas, including retail.

Many companies are rethinking their stores and turning them into warehouses. Automation, for example, has allowed retailers to offer their customers click-and-collect options.

This has reduced labor costs by delivering goods to customers without shipping costs.

Checkout on the decline

Due to the trend of automation, in some scenarios traditional checkout has been abolished by offering customers self-service and tilless options.

Proximity marketing using beacons

In physical stores, when customers enter the store, they use beacon technology to increase targeted sales, promotions, and advertising through the app.

Summary

Technology has brought many benefits to retailers. Reduce processing time, increase accuracy, reduce costs, speed up customer service, and enable faster decision making.

It ultimately helped the brick and mortar space remain appropriate in a rapidly changing omni-channel world.

