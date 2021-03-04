The OnePlus Nord 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC is rumored to be available in the second quarter of 2021.





According to the report, what can be called the OnePlus Nord 2 or simply the successor to the OnePlus Nord is under development and will be available in the second quarter of 2021. The new OnePlus Nord phone is rumored to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. This is different from all previous OnePlus phones that came with the original OnePlus Nord and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors. When officially debuted, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be the fourth model in the company’s Nord series, consisting of the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100.

Citing people familiar with development, Android Central has reported plans to launch OnePlus Nord 2. The presence of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in the new OnePlus Nord phone is likely to be a significant hardware upgrade over the original OnePlus Nord with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. ..

MediaTek launched the Dimensity 1200 SoC in January as a new 5G-enabled chipset. It comes with eight processing cores, including an ARM Cortex-A78 ultracore with a maximum clock speed of 3GHz. The chipset also includes nine cores of the ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, supporting up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. In addition, it supports UFS 3.1 storage.

Owned by the same parent company, BBK Electronics, the OnePlus brother Realme was named one of the first smartphone makers to bring a flagship model with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. This model will be part of the rumored Realme X9 series.

However, OnePlus’ move on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 seems interesting given the fact that the company has been using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips on smartphones since its inception in December 2013.

OnePlus brought the original Nord smartphone in July 2020, after some expectations and a series of teasers. The model made its debut especially in India and Europe, competing with Samsung Galaxy M31s and Google Pixel 4a.

In October, OnePlus expanded the Nord series with the launch of the OnePlus Nord N105G and OnePlus Nord N100, which entered the US market.

Alongside the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus is in the news for working on the OnePlus Nord SE. It comes with an AMOLED display and may include a 65W fast charge. The OnePlus Nord SE is said to make its debut in the first quarter, leaving space for the OnePlus Nord2.

OnePlus did not immediately respond to requests for comment on plans around the OnePlus Nord 2.

