Google updates your workspace to meet your remote work needs





Part of Google Workspace is dedicated to key front-line workers such as nurses, grocery store employees, and warehouse employees.

As the pandemic has changed the dynamics of work globally, Google is updating its productivity and collaboration software workspaces to accommodate frontline workers and remote workers.

The service includes apps such as Gmail, chat, documents, business-grade support, and advanced security features that help organizations better communicate with their employees via mobile phones.

According to Google, frontline employees can now digitize and streamline their work by making it easier for business teams to create custom AppSheet apps directly from Google Sheets and Drive.

The tech giant has also added the ability to use the Google Assistant in the workspace. This allows users to view calendars, join meetings, and send messages using voice commands.

According to a Google-cited company Gartner survey, 90% plan to allow employees to work remotely for at least some time, despite the adoption of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As more organizations choose a flexible and hybrid work model, Google is introducing new features to Workspace to keep up with trends. Segmented working hours, regular out-of-office entries, and location indicators allow employees to share their availability and location.

Although there is a new feature named, Focus Time limits notifications in the event window to minimize distractions and allow workers to focus more. In addition, Google can show users Time Insights and evaluate how they spend their time.

In the coming months, Google will add a few more features to make connections and collaborations fair and accessible. This includes creating a second screen experience on Google Meet that allows users to chat, vote, and Q & A from any device, wherever they are.

For those who attend meetings from their mobile phones, the company is rolling out a mobile tile view that allows users to see more people at once. Meetmobile’s split screen and picture-in-picture support is useful for chatting and browsing. Don’t miss the visual thread of the meeting Gmail.

Google also allows livestreaming across multiple Google Workspace domains within the same organization.

