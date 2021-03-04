Rockstar doesn’t think remasters should be “simple ports”





Strauss Zelnick, owner of Rockstar Games and CEO of Take-Two, believes that remastering shouldn’t be a “simple port” and should provide more value.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two and owner of Rockstar Games, talked about the importance of keeping remasters from getting lazy cash. The statement was released later this year when Rockstar was preparing to release a remastered version of Grand Theft Auto V, with rumors of potentially three PS2-era GTA titles remakes.

Grand Theft Auto V has been very successful and has been trying to keep players interested over the last eight years. The game is already available in two different console generations, but the game isn’t exhausted with content. With new updates, the game can remain incredibly relevant, and new versions may do more to withstand the challenges of time.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: GTA6 trailer that may have been teased by rock star job listings

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive, sees how important it is to provide a valuable remaster rather than a “simple port” at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (via VGC). I talked about. Take-Two helped 2K Games release a fairly substantial remake of the Mafia Last Year, bringing the game to new viewers. Remastering is always part of your strategy. Not only did we port the titles, we did it differently than our competitors, but in reality we took the time to do the best job of being able to change titles with new releases, new technologies released. I am. Upgrade technology, visuals and improve performance. That’s why I think remastered titles usually work very well, “says Zelnick.

Zelnick further talked about how Grand Theft Auto V would get a third port later this year, but said Rockstar was confident in its ability to make it substantive and valuable. It was. “For example, we’ve done great things with the Mafia series and Grand Theft Auto. [V] We’re heading for an incredible third generation. ” Being a standard-bearer when it first launched, and continuing to be a standard-bearer in the second generation, take a closer look at how Grand Theft Auto will work in the next generation. .. Obviously, I’m sure rock stars will provide a great experience, but a simple porting won’t do it.

Zelnick’s answer isn’t really about PR either. Some people are angry that Rockstar will continue to re-release Grand Theft Auto V, but the truth is. The game’s leap to Xbox One, PS4 and PC has brought a lot of new content, including properly fleshed out first person. mode. The POV changes have been very well received and have been adopted in Red Dead Redemption 2. With the Xbox Series X and PS5, not only did the game benefit from performance and graphics upgrades, Rockstar promised new platform-specific content. Continuous updates on PC.

In a previous Take-Two earnings call, Zelnick was asked about the remastering of the old Grand Theft Auto game. Before letting Rockstar answer in his own time, he said it was a “great, encouraging question.” Rumor has it that three PS2 Grand Theft Auto games have been remade, but nothing has been confirmed. If these rumors prove to be true, Rockstar seems to do the right thing for these games, rather than the slightly higher resolution ports with improved controls. The 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 3 is approaching, and it shouldn’t be long before fans get any confirmation.

Next: Rockstar Games unreleased games reportedly leaked from employees in an accident

Source: VGC

Assassin’s Creed 2021 Release Date and Location Leak Description

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos