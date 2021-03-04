Brave acquires search engine and offers Google search and Google Chrome’s first private alternative on both mobile and desktop





Bravesearch comes in the same way that millions move from big tech platforms to more private and secure solutions.

Brave today announced the acquisition of Tailcat, an open search engine developed by a team previously responsible for privacy search and browser products at Cliqz, the holding company for Hubert Burda Media. Tailcat is the foundation of BraveSearch. Brave Search and Brave Browser rely on site-wide user tracking to form the industry’s first independent privacy protection alternative to Google Chrome and Google Search, which have 70% and 92% market share, respectively.

Internally, almost all of today’s search engines are built or depend on the results of big tech companies. In contrast, the Tailcat search engine is built on a completely independent index and can provide the quality people expect without compromising privacy. Tailcat does not collect IP addresses or use personally identifiable information to improve search results.

BraveSearch joins the family of privacy-preserving Brave products as consumers increasingly demand Big Tech’s user-first alternatives. Brave Browser grew unprecedented in 2021 with more than 25 million monthly active users. This reflects the striking transition to Signal, a privacy messaging platform, after WhatsApp announced changes to its privacy policy requiring data sharing with Facebook.

Privacy is becoming mainstream. Brave browsers provide the strict protection that users demand, and Brave search is developed according to the same principles.

Brave Search is private: it does not track or profile users. Brave Search is User First: Brave serves the advertising and data industry, not the user first. Brave Search offers choices: Ad-free paid search and ad support search options. As with Brave User Ads, we are working to make private ads available for search. Brave Search is independent. Rely on anonymous posts from the community to improve and improve Brave Search. Prior to this innovation, high-quality results could only be achieved by big tech companies that took years and tens of billions of dollars to continuously crawl the entire Web. Brave search is transparent. We do not use secret methods or algorithms to bias the results. Consider multiple open ranking models carefully selected by the community to ensure diversity and prevent algorithm bias and complete censorship. Brave search is seamless. From personalization to instant results based on user input, it offers best-in-class integration between browsers and search without compromising privacy. Brave Search is open. We do not believe in walled gardens. Therefore, we provide Brave Search to enhance other search engines.

Brave Search allows users to choose a default search engine that works seamlessly with the Brave Browser to provide a complete privacy-respecting experience. Brave will also consider blockchain-based options and new developments, including use in e-commerce.

Over the past year, Brave has grown significantly from 11 million monthly active users to over 25 million. Brave Software CEO and co-founder Brendan Eich expects more demand for Brave in 2021 as more users demand real privacy solutions to escape the invasive practices of Big Techs. I am. The Braves mission is to put users first, and integrating privacy-protected search into the platform is a necessary step to ensure that user privacy is not plundered to stimulate the surveillance economy.

We are very pleased that our technology is used in Brave. As a result, Hubert CEO Paul-Bernhard Kallen added that the core web capabilities of browsing and search have created a genuine privacy-friendly alternative to Google. Burda media. As a Brave stakeholder, we will continue to be involved in this exciting project.

The only way to counter Big Tech with the bad habit of collecting personal data is to develop a robust, independent privacy-protected search engine that provides the quality users expect. Dr. Josep M. Pujol, head of the Tailcat project, said that you should not be forced to choose between privacy and quality. The team is excited to work on the only genuine private search / browser to replace Big Tech available on the market.

Brave already offers a privacy-protected advertising platform for Brave Advertising, with approximately 3,000 private ads in 200 countries, along with major advertisers such as Verizon, Home Depot, New York Times, Progressive Insurance, Chipotre, PayPal, Amazon and Harry’s. We are delivering the campaign. Razors, CBS, and types of snacks. Brave recently launched a privacy-protecting news reader, Brave Today, and a firewall + VPN service to test Brave Together, a video conferencing service that protects privacy. With the addition of privacy-friendly searches, Brave extends its browser to superappli, giving users control over their online experience.

Users interested in testing Brave Search can sign up from the waiting list at brave.com / search /.

About Brave:

Brave Softwares’ fast, privacy-oriented browser, combined with a blockchain-based digital advertising platform, is reinventing the Web for users, publishers, and advertisers. Users get a much longer battery life, a private, speedy web experience, publishers increase revenue sharing, and advertisers achieve better conversions. Users can choose ads that respect privacy and receive a Basic Attention Token (BAT). It’s a frequent flyer-like token that you can use and use to tip and donate to publishers and other content creators. Brave solutions benefit both for anyone interested in the open web and tired of giving up privacy and revenue to advertising technology intermediaries. Brave currently has over 25 million monthly active users and over 1 million validated publishers. Brave Software was co-founded by Brendan Eich, the creator of JavaScript and co-founder of Mozilla (Firefox), and Brian Bondy, formerly co-founder of Khan Academy and Mozilla.

For more information, please visit https://brave.com/ or follow the company on Twitter @ brave.

