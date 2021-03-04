Cobwebs Technologies has been nominated for Cyber ​​Defense Magazine for the 2021 InfoSec Award for Threat Intelligence





New York, March 4, 2021 / PRNewswire /-As the number of malicious cyber activities has increased, threat intelligence has become an integral part of many organizations. Most threat intelligence solutions available on the market still rely on analysts or investigators to collect, process, and analyze large amounts of data for actionable insights. Collecting and processing these millions of data points and metrics is too much for human analysts to effectively identify and process threats in a timely manner.

Therefore, threat intelligence includes advanced technology solutions such as AI-powered web intelligence platforms that can identify cyber threats before they occur by observing attackers, their plans, and methodologies to generate real-time insights. Is required. This allows you to quickly profile threat actors and map their hidden activity networks and behavior patterns to multiple sources.

To spotlight advanced threat intelligence solutions, Cyber ​​Defense Magazine has nominated the world’s best cybersecurity experts in the threat intelligence category. Candidates offer the best technology available to keep your organization safe. Founded in 2012, Cyber ​​Defense Magazine is an industry-leading electronic information security magazine that awards innovative information security companies annually with the Global InfoSec Award for innovations in the field of information security, including threat intelligence. ..

Cobwebs has been nominated by Cyber ​​Defense Magazine for its AI-powered WEBINT platform threat intelligence capabilities. The platform collects, analyzes and monitors relevant big data from all web layers (surface, deep, dark web), including social networks, bulletin boards and online forums. Advanced threat intelligence software uses smart natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) algorithms. The solutions provided by Cobwebs are easy to use, efficient, identify threats in real time, and identify new threats to your organization. With seamless integration of new data sources, the WEBINT platform needs to leverage generated threat intelligence and monitor organizations to identify future threats using specific keywords, locations, hashtags, and more. You can also determine which topics are most relevant.

Udi Levy, CEO and co-founder of Cobwebs Technologies, said: “We are honored to be nominated by Cyber ​​Defense Magazine as an industry innovator in the InfoSec Threat Intelligence category in 2021.” Our AI-powered engine revolutionizes threat intelligence from all sources and platforms. Designed to guide your organization to a centralized solution for your organization. Automated tools provide real-time alerts to identify threats to your organization’s feeds and streamlined operations. Technology is vast. Collect and analyze volumes of data to detect cyber threat insights in real time. “

Cobwebs’ threat intelligence platform meets the needs of the private and government sectors for comprehensive threat intelligence solutions in the following ways:

Provide situational awareness. Deliver real-time alerts for follow-up. Detect the identity and activity of threat actors. Enables collaboration between team members, departments, and institutions. Process relevant big data for practical insights. Define interest categories such as relevant locations, hashtags, groups, and individuals.Detection of data breaches, reputation issues, or threats to brands, assets, or employees

Cobwebs has received numerous industry acclaim, including the Frost & Sullivan Global AI-powered Web Intelligence Technology Innovation Leadership Award and the 2020 ASTORS Land Security Award, and is an authority to recognize technology companies that have transformed compliance and risk management. I’m on a RegTech 100 list. And Cyber ​​Security, 2019 Global AI-Powered Web Intelligence Technology Innovation Award.

