Xiaomi Mi 11 Review: Undercut Samsung





Who is Samsung’s biggest mobile competitor? Of course, the first name that comes to mind is Apple. However, most people have a habit of switching between iOS and Android every time they buy a mobile phone. So who is it?

Samsung is consistently ranked as the largest phone maker in the world. Huawei is usually in second place. This is mainly due to sales in China, where Samsung is a non-business entity. And now the third is Xiaomi.

The reason I pick this up is that Xiaomis’ latest flagship phone, the Mi 11, is not only very good in itself, but definitely better than Samsung’s latest lineup. It’s cheaper than the $ 799 Galaxy S21 on the market, but in many ways it has something in common with the $ 1,199 S21 Ultra.

The Mi 11 is a strong competitor to any S21 phone when you see the two next to each other in a US carrier store. The only problem is that you don’t.

8.5 out of 10

Good stuff good screen good performance impressive value bad stuff good but not class leading camera slightly weird corner bezel … not available anywhere

The Mi 11 isn’t particularly exciting to look at, but it’s well-built and well-designed. It follows the blueprint of Xiaomis’ regular glass sandwich, with a frosted glass back panel and iridescent but fairly understated gradient finish. The greatest visual prosperity is the squirrel-shaped camera bump, which features three different layers that step up to a larger primary lens.

With a 6.8-inch screen, this isn’t a phone for those who prefer smaller devices, but it still feels relatively sophisticated. The slight chin under the display is very thin and the screen is gently curved on the sides. It’s 8.1mm thick and weighs 196 grams, and is significantly thinner, a bit lighter, and has a slightly smaller (but still larger) 4,600mAh battery than last year’s Mi 10.

The Mi 11 feels like a flagship test.

This may have something to do with the 2021 Qualcomms high-end chip Snapdragon 888 processor. Unlike last year’s 865, 5G modems are integrated directly into the SoC, saving space and power. My Mi11 review unit pairs the 888 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but the more expensive models have 12GB and 256GB options, respectively.

In use, the Mi 11 feels like a flagship test. As expected based on the spec sheet, it’s as fast and responsive as any other Android phone on the market. With a powerful tactile system, Harman Kardon brand stereo speakers sound good, but I’m not sure if they have anything in common with my longtime SoundSticks. The Xiaomis MIUI12 software is based on Android 11 and is much more streamlined than previous versions. Xiaomi has come a long way in its software design.

Battery life is long. A day of recent testing gave almost exactly 5 hours of screen time, of which more than 3 hours used the phone to maximize the screen and take pictures and videos in bright direct sunlight. was doing. 120Hz and 1440p settings.

The Mi 11 has almost the same screen as the Samsung S21 Ultra.

It takes me to the display. If the screen on the Mi 11s isn’t the same as the proud OLED panel on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, it’s very similar. Both are 6.8-inch curved LTPO OLED panels with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a resolution of 3200 x 1440, and a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits. The important thing is that the Mi 11s display is very good. Its sharp, smooth, excellent contrast and color reproduction, and extra brightness stand out on sunny days. Not everyone is a fan of curved screen edges, but these were as subtle as they would get, with no visual distortion or accidental touch input issues.

My only complaint about the screen is strange. The bezel probably penetrates more than necessary because the corners are cut at a more dramatic angle than the edges of the phone itself. I don’t know why Xiaomi designed the phone this way, but otherwise a similar Mi 10 didn’t do this, but the effect is pretty weird. Still, that’s not really what I’ve noticed since I first started using the phone.

It’s also worth noting that the Mi 11’s optical in-display fingerprint sensor can be significantly slower than what is often found on competitors’ phones such as Vivo and Oppo. It’s rarely inaccurate, but the 0.5 seconds that normally takes to recognize a fingerprint can feel like it’s approaching 1 second, with a 1 second delay added.

The Mi 11s main camera uses the same sensor as last year’s Mi 10.

One of the areas of Xiaomi that seems to have saved money with Mi 11 is the camera system. The primary sensor is the same 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX on the Mi10, which Xiaomi says it co-developed with Samsung’s components division. It is backed up by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 5-megapixel telephoto macro. In other words, there is no actual telephoto function unless you really want to get closer to the subject.

Despite the pedestrian hardware, Im is generally happy with the performance of the Mi 11 camera, especially given the price. The details and dynamic range are strong in bright places, with a fairly neutral color rendering, and the performance in dark places is well maintained. The biggest weakness is the dim lighting situation between these two extreme conditions, which can be noisy.

While the large high resolution sensors have their advantages, they have obvious drawbacks. For example, you might appreciate the fact that it has a shallower depth of field (no portrait mode) than most other phones, but sometimes with busy bokeh or unexpectedly out-of-focus scenes. You also have to deal with the area. The 108-megapixel sensor can render a lot of detail, but it’s not a substitute for a telephoto lens. Many artifacts can be seen even in photos taken with 2x digital zoom.

I usually don’t even mention macro lenses. The macro lens is a useless 2 megapixel sensor thrown into the phone to allow manufacturers to claim a triple camera or quad camera system, but the Mi 11s 5 megapixel 50mm equivalent unit is a bit better than most. .. It’s actually autofocused, so you can easily capture what you’re trying to see nearby. I still don’t feel the need for an extreme macro lens on my phone, but at least I was able to use it to check out the small PlayStation icon textures on my PS5 controller. So there is it.

Overall, the Mi 11 camera system isn’t just well-suited to its purpose, it’s probably the only thing on this phone that doesn’t fit its toes with the more expensive flagship. The lack of a telephoto lens hurt it, and last-generation image sensors have that habit.

The fit and finish of the Mi 11 is comparable to other premium phones.

My biggest point from Mi 11 is that Samsung is lucky that Xiaomi doesn’t sell phones in the US. Despite its small screen, low resolution, and plastic back, the Galaxy S21 starts at a price 100 euros higher than the 749 Mi 11. The same is true for the S21 Plus.

The 1,249 S21 Ultra is an interesting comparison. Samsung’s finest phones are much more expensive, but Xiaomi matches or beats specs, except for batteries and cameras. The S21 may be a better all-purpose phone for those who can afford it, but I know which ID I think is worth the money if I lived in Europe.

But it’s friction. At this point, Europe is one of the few places where Xiaomi and Samsung are actually competing with each other at the high end. Until that changes, there isn’t much reason for US flagship Android phone buyers to see Xiaomi as part of the competition.

The Mi 11 isn’t a spectacular phone, so it’s a good idea to jump over imported hoops and buy. It’s just that very good phone that will be a very compelling option in any market it’s sold to. If you happen to live in one of them, that’s my strong recommendation.

Photo by Sam Byford / The Verge

