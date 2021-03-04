Q-CTRL and Fleet develop quantum sensing technology for space exploration





Q-CTRL has collaborated with Fleet Space Technologies to develop quantum sensing and navigation technologies for space exploration.

As a result of joining the Seven Sisters Space Industry Consortium founded by Fleet, two Australian startups have paired.

The consortium consists of Australian companies and academic institutions focused on developing advanced exploration technologies for the Earth, Moon and Mars.

The technology they have developed will be used in unmanned lunar missions by the consortium.

The mission will begin in 2023. Finding accessible water and other resources to support NASA’s Artemis program to land the first woman and the next man on the moon by 2024, and sustainable humans for later crew exploration of Mars Designed to create the presence of.

South Australia Prime Minister Steven Marshall threw his support behind the initiative.

“This groundbreaking application of autonomous quantum sensors in space exploration is invaluable in leveraging extraterrestrial resources to establish permanent human bases on the Moon, Mars, and beyond,” he said. Said. “This demonstrates Australia’s growing global leadership in both the quantum and space industries, laying a solid foundation for future economic growth.”

A commercial spin-off from the University of Sydney, Q-CTRL collaborates with microsatellite startups in applications that include quantum-based gravity detection and remote detection of liquid water and mineral deposits with magnetic field sensors.

Q-CTRL also deploys quantum-enhanced precision navigation and timing (PNT) to provide guidance for long-term endurance missions with limited telemetry contact.

Q-CTRL partnered with AI-based navigation hardware company Advanced Navigation in July to further work on PNT.

“Focusing on quantum control engineering enables new applications of quantum sensing that were previously impossible. Quantum control meets the stringent requirements of small form factors, enhanced robustness, and unmanned space applications. It gives us the autonomy we need to meet, “said Q-CTRL CEO Michael J. Biakuk. “Quantum-controlled sensors provide the ability to provide valuable new geospatial intelligence services, both on Earth and on celestial bodies.”

Q-CTRL will leverage its collaboration with the Space Consortium to provide new commercial applications for geospatial intelligence for defense, finance and climate change mitigation.

