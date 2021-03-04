New Umbrella Entity is a new digital payment competition for Amazon, Google and Facebook





One97 Communications Ltd. And Visa Inc. The PayTM online payment method sign operated by the company is on display at a clothing store in Bangalore. Dhiraj Singh / Bloomberg

Text size: A-A +

Bangalore: Technology giants Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Google, and credit card provider Visa Inc. And Mastercard Inc. Is competing for unprecedented access to the fast-growing Indian digital retail payments market.

The two companies are part of four consortiums preparing to apply for licenses to operate retail payment and payment systems in the country, people familiar with the matter said. More companies may unite by the application deadline of March 31st. In a market where cash remains the king, digital payments are rapidly gaining ground as India’s 1.3 billion people are beginning to embrace services such as online shopping, online games and streaming. With India’s smartphone user base approaching 1 billion and Credit Suisse Group AG forecasting $ 1 trillion online payments in India in 2023, companies that choose to enable such transactions will benefit. You can earn a lot of fees.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive officer of Paytm, a payment provider based in New Delhi, says mobile digital payments in India are experiencing significant growth in the post-pandemic world. This is a good opportunity to open up a wider variety of payment solutions and maintain momentum.

One of the consortiums consists of Amazon, Visa, Indian retail banks ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and FinTech starters Pine Labs and Bill Desk. Another group is headed by billionaire Mukeshu Ambanis Reliance Industries Limited and its partners Facebook and Alphabet Inc. Google.

Sharmas Paytm leads a group that includes ride-haling startup Ola and at least five other companies. The fourth consortium is Tata Group, Mastercard, carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd., and retail bank Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. And HDFC Bank Ltd. It consists of.

Tata Group spokeswoman and Google spokesman Sharma refused to comment on potential bidders. Amazon and Facebook did not answer the question sent by email.

The contest is fierce as the Reserve Bank of India regulators are expected to grant one or two licenses, as indicated in the bid invitation notice. The process of determining a winner can take at least 6 months, and it can take an additional year or more before the system and solution are used.

Winners will participate in the National Settlement Corporation of India, the only pioneering affiliate supported by more than 50 retail banks. Its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) protocol debuted in 2016, igniting the field of digital payments by allowing users to link their phone numbers to their bank accounts. This makes sending and receiving money through the app as easy as sending a text message, allowing you to perform large, high-volume transactions at minimal cost.

Regulators probably don’t want concentration risk because the UPI backbone has become so important to the economy, said Nandan Nilekani, who devised and built a biometric database that the system uses to identify users. I will. Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of IT services firm Infosys Ltd, said that more licensees and these systems will be able to work seamlessly with each other, revitalizing innovation and deepening digital payments domestically. It seems that the purpose is to push it in.

The fees for digital payments are small, but the amount is potentially huge as India seeks to reduce its reliance on cash. S & P Global Market Intelligence estimates that card and mobile payments were only 21% of $ 781 billion in physical retail purchases in 2019.

New licensees can make money by charging corporate transaction fees. You can also open up new territories by setting up and operating ATMs, point-of-sale systems, money transfer services, and new and innovative payment solutions.

Anis Uzzaman, general partner and chief executive officer of Pegasus Tech Ventures, based in Silicon Valley, an investor in Robin Hood and other fintech startups, is now providing regulatory support and innovation to attract investors to this area. There seems to be a great combination of. A new generation of entrepreneurs are seizing the opportunity.

Also read: Forgetting Mukesh Ambani vs Bezos, King Kirana Udan is a new kid to win the Indian retail war

Subscribe to channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why news media is at stake and how to fix it

As India faces multiple crises, it needs more free, fair, hyphen-free and suspicious journalism.

However, the news media itself is at stake. There was a brutal furlough and a wage cut. The best thing about journalism is to shrink and succumb to the crude sight of prime time.

ThePrint has some of the best young reporters, columnists and editors working on it. To maintain this quality of journalism, smart and thoughtful people like you have to pay for it. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos