Hundreds of jobs are promised as tech giant Infosys plans to expand in Calgary





Calgary (660NEWS) —A promising announcement for Calgary that has the potential to enhance our city’s position on the world stage.

Over the next three years, technology giant Infosys is planning to set up a shop in the city, promising 500 new jobs.

Infosys already has offices in Toronto and Vancouver and wants to help Calgary improve its position in the technology sector.

“Calgary will be one of these vibrant innovation hubs. We hope Calgary will be this innovation ecosystem that we can really lead,” Infosys said. Rabbi Kumar said.

Kumar adds that many things have attracted them to Calgary, including high quality of life and low cost of living, and strong cooperation between government and industry.

“We believe we can build that orchestration among businesses, academia and government,” he said.

Infosys also offers training programs for new employees, aiming to attract people from schools such as the University of Calgary and SAIT, so locals who may have a hard time finding a job in the city Good news for the talent.

Mayor of Calgary Naheed Nenshi is excited.

“Infosys is not only a leader in Indian companies and technology in India, but also a leader in technology in the world. It’s a very big fish doing extraordinary work around the world,” Nenshi said. Says. “Infosys’ making such investments here in Calgary actually means that they further form the core of our extraordinary ecosystem.

“Today I am optimistic and hopeful.”

The process of bringing the company into the city began a few years before Nenshi and local representatives met the company. Infosys already has a small office in the city with 10 employees, and this expansion has allowed it to enter more markets throughout Canada and the United States.

“When we first met Infosys with Mayor Nenshi in 2017, Infosys was a game changer to take Calgary’s growing technology ecosystem to a new level as a global company working to build a local ecosystem and community. I was convinced that it would be. ”Mary Moran, CEO of Calgary Economic Development.

Another major advantage of the expansion is that Infosys will seize some of the vacant office space in downtown Calgary, driving further growth in struggling areas.

“Therefore, putting Infosys here in Calgary, downtown Calgary, is an important part of our economic development strategy and we are thrilled,” said Nenshi.

Infosys is also based in other major cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, and the move to Calgary will bring us closer to our goal of having 4,000 employees nationwide.

Prime Minister Jason Kenny has reiterated optimism since the announcement, saying that this will be the key to a resurgence of Calgary’s growth focused on economic diversification.

“This announcement is a testament to the talent and opportunities that exist in Alberta as it continues to move forward towards economic recovery and growth,” he said.

Today, there is big news that Infosys will expand to downtown #Calgary and create 500 jobs. We hope that more jobs will be created in the next few years.

There is incredible momentum in our technology and innovation arena, which is a great sign of Alberta’s economic recovery and future growth. pic.twitter.com/HYxXL602BD

— Jason Kenny (@jkenney) March 3, 2021

Various other stakeholders, such as Invest Alberta Corporation and WestJet, also said this was an important announcement.

Ed Sims, President and CEO of WestJet, said: “WestJet is a digital company with an airline behind it and we are proud to contribute to Calgary’s innovation ecosystem.” We are more than a global industry leader like Infosys to drive change. I’m excited about the prospect of creating many ideas and opportunities. “

Kumar said he can support a wide range of industries through services focused on digital services and consulting. Ideally, this can attract more business to the city by adding “work for the future”.

“We have the potential to be a bridge to create those jobs. I think the city of Calgary, Infosys, and Alberta (state) are a special opportunity to build this ecosystem.”







