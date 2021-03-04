Realme GT Offers Snapdragon 888, 5G, 120Hz Display for $ 432





Realme GT is the company’s latest smartphone. This is actually the company’s new flagship cell phone, and to say the least, there’s certainly plenty to offer while controlling prices.

According to Realme, the GT is named after sports cars from the 1950s and 1960s. The racing yellow color Realme GT definitely has the aesthetics of its sports car.

Realme GT has both glass and leather variations

Depending on the color, Realme GT is made of either metal and glass or metal and leather. The racing yellow variations mentioned above come with a leather back, while the blue and silver models have a glass back.

The phone has a really thin bezel and a display camera hole in the upper left corner. It comes with a flat display while the rear camera is located in the upper left corner. Speaking of which, there are three cameras on the back.

The phone has a 120Hz display and is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Realme GT features a 6.43 inch fullHD + (2400 x 1080) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The ratio of the screen to the main body here is 91.7%, which is, needless to say, a very high value.

The Snapdragon 888 fuels this phone, Qualcomm’s most powerful SoC, and provides 5G support. The device comes with 8 GB / 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB of storage. Realme was willing to pay for the best components, as we were looking at LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 flash storage here.

Includes very fast 65W charging

The phone offers a battery capacity of 4,500mAh, which is provided by two batteries. You will find two 2,250mAh batteries, and that setup is used for charging. The Realmes SuperDart 65W charges very fast, charging both batteries at the same time to prevent damage (about 30W each). Wireless charging is not supported. It only takes 35 minutes for the phone to charge from 0 to 100%.

Now, regarding the camera. The 64-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX682 sensor, f / 1.8 aperture) is supported by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit (f / 2.3 aperture, 119 degree FoV) and a 2-megapixel macro camera (f / 2.4). Has been done. Aperture). There is a 16 megapixel camera (f / 2.5 aperture) on the front.

Android 11 is pre-installed on the device

This phone features an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with a 65W charger. Realme UI 2.0 is pre-installed on Android 11.

The glass version of the device measures 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm, but weighs 186 grams. The leather model measures 158.5 x 73.3 x 9.1mm and weighs 186.5 grams.

Given that hardware, the price is really affordable

The Realme GT will be announced in China and will start at RMB 2,799 ($ ​​432) and go up to RMB 3,299 ($ ​​510) for the 12GB RAM model with 256GB of storage.

The phone is expected to hit more markets in the near future and we hope the prices will be similar. It will be more expensive outside of China, but there is not much hope. Realme has not yet shared information about global availability.

