UK launches antitrust investigation of Apple App Store on developer terms





Apple is being scrutinized in the UK.

SOPA Images / Getty

The UK is scrutinizing Apple for the terms and conditions that app developers sign to display their apps on the App Store. The country’s competition watchdog, the Competitive Markets Authority (CMA), said Thursday a new monopoly on US tech giants to see if Apple’s terms were unfair and violated British competition law. Announced that it has begun investigating antitrust laws.

The study details the fact that app developers can only distribute apps to iPhone and iPad users through the App Store, and Apple can only approve distribution by agreeing to the company’s strict terms and conditions. Examine you. We also consider whether Apple will force payments for in-app features, add-ons, or upgrades through its own Apple Pay payment system, and Apple will charge developers up to 30%.

All apple

CNET’s Apple Report Newsletter provides news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac and software.

“Millions of us use the app every day to check the weather, play games, and order takeaways,” CMA CEO Andrea Coscelli said in a statement. It states. “Therefore, complaints that Apple could use its position in the market to set unfair conditions and limit competition and choices could lose customers when purchasing or using the app. There is, so you need to consider it carefully. “

An Apple spokeswoman said the iOS App Store economy has helped “hundreds or thousands of jobs” in the UK, repeating its public support for a “prosperous and competitive market.”

“The App Store is a driving force for app developers to succeed, thanks to strict standards that are applied fairly and equally to all developers to protect customers from malware and prevent data collection that is rampant without consent. “They said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the UK Competition and Markets Authority to explain that our privacy, security and content guidelines have made the App Store a trusted marketplace for both consumers and developers.”

The study was driven by a combination of direct developer complaints and CMA’s own ongoing research on the UK digital market. The survey has created some alarming trends, said Kosheri, who triggered the creation of the Digital Market Unit. The unit will also launch other antitrust investigations into high-tech companies that have a reason to do so, and will also work to establish new code to manage online platforms.

Following Brexit, the UK is no longer dependent on the EU to carry out its Watchdog mission and is embarking on a new push to seek clarification from Big Tech. Apple may be the first firing line, but when the Digital Markets Unit was announced in November, CMA specifically stated that it would closely monitor Google and Facebook.

Apple is now accustomed to the App Store, which is under antitrust investigation. In addition to the UK survey, the EU is currently conducting four public surveys on Apple, three of which are related to the App Store. The CMA says it will continue to work closely with the EU Competition Commission and other global agencies investigating similar concerns.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos