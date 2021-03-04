Google is making major internal changes to Gmail





Despite the success and increasing adoption of chat apps at work, most businesses still rely on email to communicate internally and with their customers. However, not all Gmail users want to use Google’s email client, as many prefer to use Microsoft Outlook or Apple Mail instead.

For this reason, Search Giants has added the ability for Google Workspace administrators to enable Gmail IMAP and Gmail POP separately and allow each app to be accessed via IMAP in the Admin Console.

Both IMAP and POP are incoming mail protocols, but with POP, mail is downloaded from the mail server to the device and then deleted from the server, but IMAP allows mail messages to be permanently stored and synced on the server. To. Across multiple devices.

Enhanced management controls

In addition to allowing email clients to sync via IMAP or POP, Google has added a new option to Gmail to specify a list of OAuth IDs that are approved IMAP clients available to employees in your organization. I will.

For example, workspace administrators can choose to make the default email app available to users in their organization on mobile devices and desktop computers. However, by default, all IMAP clients are allowed unless this feature is explicitly enabled, but only IMAP clients that support OAuth can be restricted.

To get started, workspace administrators can enable this feature at the domain or organizational unit (OU) level. However, it is off by default.

The ability to enable Gmail IMAP and POP separately is available in all Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and G Suite Basic, Business, Nonprofits, Education, and Enterprise for. I can do it. Educational institution customers. However, it is not available to Google Workspace Essentials customers.

