That’s why Call of Duty now looks even better on the PS5 and Xbox Series X





Activision has released a new high resolution texture pack for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the free-to-play Battle Royale spin-off Warzone.

This pack is available for both PS5 and PS4 Pro, and for Xbox Series X. Weighing about 8GB, this upgrade can give your first-person shooter a visual appeal.

“This pack supports the most detailed textures for Modern Warfare and Warzone weapons and operators,” the PSN store list says.

“Recommended only for PS4 Pro and PS5 players with high resolution displays.” So if you’re playing on a base PS4, or if your console isn’t connected to a 4K display, you might miss this pack of options, but I think the latter category is very small.

Unfortunately for PlayStation players, this patch is purely a texture resolution bump and doesn’t give fans the 120 frames per second upgrade they’ve been looking for. The Xbox Series X version of the game already supports 120fps.

It’s strange that Activision is upgrading the 2019’s Modern Warfare when last year’s Black Ops Cold War was the latest in the popular shooter series. Generally, when a new Call of Duty is released, the previous year’s game is considered complete and will be grazed.

Of course, the still-supported Warzone spin-off runs from the Modern Warfares launcher and shares the same core mechanics, so the two games are almost intertwined. The developer could have upgraded both at the same time without having to do any additional work to upgrade Modern Warfare itself.

However, Activision will be paired as it has already confirmed that Warzone will move from the original Verdansk map and move to a new area that works with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War during play next season. It is not.

This texture pack could be the last serious update of the restarted Modern Warfare. This is a great title in our opinion and very disappointing as it holds a very enthusiastic community to this day.

I already know that installing Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone may be too much for the original PS4 to handle, so the Call of Duty patch I download is still running the base PS4 It can be a nasty surprise for those who are. At least this is optional.

