“It’s not just about porting titles”





A new console generation has begun. As you can imagine, many remasters will take advantage of all that delicious new hardware. In the days of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it’s not uncommon, with so many games with flashy new visuals. Some of those remasters were examples of great showcases that show what the game looks like when you visually dial up to 11, like Tomb Raider: The Definitive Edition.

Other examples were minimal efforts like the Devil May Cry HD collection, which did the bare minimum to justify the new console sticker on the frame. So what about Take-Two Interactives’ approach to remastering? According to Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick, remastering is always considered, but remastering is not a central pillar for the company to focus on.

I don’t know if they will be a bigger part of the strategy. Remastering is always part of your strategy. What we did differently from our competitors wasn’t just porting the title, Zelnick said at a Morgan Stanley speech event via VGC.

We are actually taking the time to do the best job of being able to change the title with a new release of the new technology we are launching.

See the Mafia for an example of a successful remaster. The recently released upgrade retained all of the original core gameplay, but featured an amazing graphical glow, a pure remake area. GTA V features an impressive upgrade when migrating from PS3 and Xbox 360 to PS4 and Xbox One, and Zelnick’s franchise grows further with next-generation launches, even with 140 million copies sold. I think that.

With that in mind, Zelnick acknowledged that GTA V’s saturation point was imminent. That’s why the GTA online component of the game was split. Selling that number of units will at some point conclude that the market for buying titles has become saturated, “said Zelnick.

At that point, you’ll be willing to experiment with the possibility that there may be other ways to get people into the online experience. Makes ultra-low friction. Low price points. Of course, you don’t have access to the original single-player experience, but you do have access to the online world. Our view is that it’s probably another market and it’s a way to expand the player base.

Take-Two doesn’t remaster often, but it’s worth paying attention to when the remaster arrives. In addition to GTA vs. current plans, the company has also begun experimenting with Red Dead Redemption 2s Red Dead Online mode. It is now also available as a standalone product in case you need to play online.

Last updated: March 4, 2021

