Advertisers are preparing for change in Google’s user tracking crackdown





Google’s move to curb web user tracking has sparked various reviews in the advertising world. Some executives have expressed cautious optimism, this change is good for consumers, and others are worried that it will increase the hanging of the tech giant industry.

Alphabet Inc. GOOG -2.37% of companies announced on Wednesday that their advertising tools will no longer support personalized tracking of users across their website after 2022. With a similar announcement last year, Google will stop supporting key tools for such tracking. This move, a third-party cookie, represents a major shift from the largest player in digital advertising, an industry where many companies rely on user tracking and targeting.

Advertisers use data collected from people browsing the web to determine who to serve their ads to and whether they have purchased the advertised product. After Google changes, they won’t be able to get detailed pictures of either.

George Popstefanov, CEO of digital advertising agency PMG, says that in a sense, he has lost the ability to track and measure the behavior he is accustomed to at the moment. But he supports change, and he believes it is better for consumers. I think my tracking and measurement capabilities will change, but I don’t think it will get worse, he said.

Scott Hagedorn, CEO of Omnicom Media Group, a group of media agencies, said Google’s privacy changes are part of a relentless trend the company has been preparing for a long time. We had planned it for 10 years, he said, explaining the change as an earthquake.

In recent years, this preparation has meant testing ways to work directly with large technology platforms such as Google, without having to snoop on personally identifiable data. Google’s latest move will accelerate this kind of dynamic, Hagedorn said.

Others in the industry have seen Google act as an anti-competitive gain. This is Google’s unilateral attempt to define Internet privacy standards, said John Nardone, CEO of advertising server company Flashtalking. That is not appropriate.

Google achieves much of what advertisers were trying to achieve by tracking web users to the individual level, but proposes a unique technology in a way that more respects consumer privacy. ..

These include tools that group consumers into interest groups or cohorts on their devices and promise not to send browsing information to a central server. Google claims that these tools work much like existing tools that track consumers individually and are beginning to open up for industry testing.

PMG’s Popstefanov said it was too early to determine how well they were actually working. Will it be as good as what we have? No. It’s too early to determine if you get the insights you need.

Advertisers need to determine if they’re happy with Google’s new approach to targeting ads, which is less accurate. Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, says that if you can accurately target an individual, the effect is very high. When you’re doing it for a cohort, its limits should be less than for individuals, but at this point we don’t know how much. He said it would take time to decipher the impact of Google’s plans.

Advertising executives said companies with a lot of in-house data information collected from their customers, such as through apps and loyalty card programs, would be in a stronger position to run accurate digital advertising campaigns. ..

According to John Lee, Chief Strategy Officer, Digital Marketing Agency Merkle, companies that don’t have a lot of their own data or whose business model focuses on acquiring new customers and marketing to existing customers face challenges. Let’s do it.

You don’t have this crutch anymore, Lee said. You must use first-party data.

Newsletter registration

Technology

A weekly digest of technical reviews, headlines, columns, and questions answered by WSJ Personal Tech gurus.

Due to the potential weaknesses of Google’s alternatives, some ad executives have opened the door to other industry players working on alternative technologies to track users in a way that protects their privacy. I believed it was.

Paul Silver, Global Chief Strategy Officer at MiQ Digital, which helps distributors buy media, sees this as a declaration of a major opportunity for the rest of the advertising ecosystem.

Advertisers who want to target users individually across their website can do so without using Google’s advertising tools, Silver said.

Trade Desk, a company that creates tools for advertisers, has proposed a technology that creates a user’s identifier based on the user’s email. This plan is currently under consideration by the advertising industry group Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media.

PRAM is working with Google to create a privacy-protected identifier that will work in Google’s Chrome browser after the cookie has been removed.

Apple and Google are one of Silicon Valley’s most well-known rivals, but they maintain $ 8 to $ 12 billion annually behind the scenes, according to a US Justice Department lawsuit. Here’s how they became dependent on each other.Photo Illustration: Jayden Urbi

Google’s announcement on Wednesday seemed to target these types of solutions, but Google hasn’t yet considered whether the solution PRAM pursues will work in Chrome when cookies run out. Google Chrome has a dominant share of the web browser market.

Bill Tucker, executive director of PRAM’s efforts, said he was disappointed that Google didn’t work more closely with the industry before announcing its plans. But I believe this will be an important opportunity for future collaboration.

Executives from other agencies agreed with Google’s rating in a blog post announcing the changes on Wednesday, saying individual user tracking is unlikely to survive future privacy regulations.

Simon Poulton, vice president of digital intelligence at Wpromote, says that the law will kill those band-aids, whether they like it or not, even if they find a way to offer and continue. ..

Write to Keach Hagey ([email protected]) and Alexandra Bruel ([email protected]).

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos