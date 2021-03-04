Baidu’s Li insists on using emerging technologies to sustain innovation





At the exposition in Wuzhen, Zhejiang, children interact with Baidu robots. [Photo by Zhai Huiyong/For China Daily]

China’s Internet tycoon Robin Lee said he needed to accelerate the commercialization of self-driving cars and introduce smart transportation systems using new technologies such as artificial intelligence and 5G.

“Low-carbon transportation, accelerated commercialization of automated driving, and the use of technology-enabled smart transportation will ease traffic congestion, provide convenient and environmentally friendly travel options, and meet carbon dioxide emission targets,” the Internet said. Said Li, Chairman and CEO of. Search giant Baidu Inc.

Lee, who is also a member of the 13th National Committee of the People’s Political Advisory Council of China, said that the government will support policy innovation and establish a large-scale commercial promotion mechanism for autonomous driving with the participation of governments of all levels. He said he needed to. Companies, universities and research institutes encourage R & D and innovation in the autonomous driving sector.

Baidu has already made a name for itself in AI after many years of investing heavily in technologies such as smart cloud and autonomous driving. In the fourth quarter of last year, Baidu spent 5.7 billion yuan ($ 881 million) on R & D, an increase of 19% on an annual basis.

Emphasizing the importance of accelerating smart economy development and AI development will be Li’s main focus in the next two sessions. He will submit five suggestions during the session, three of which deal with AI.

Emerging technologies are gradually playing an important role in China’s high-quality development due to the benefits and efficiencies that innovation brings to society as a whole. The central government has repeatedly stated in its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) that it will prioritize strategic technologies such as AI.

According to a new report released by the China Information Industry Development Center, AI will support the development of smart economy and industrial digitization as a foundation for deeper integration of AI with areas such as 5G, cloud computing and the Internet of Things. Promote.

According to a report citing official data, the total size of China’s core AI industry reached 77 billion yuan in the first half of last year, and the number of AI companies exceeded 260, making it a major hub of AI unicorns.

Li said that the country’s population is aging rapidly and that AI-powered smart elderly care services need to be promoted nationwide.

“Approximately 90% of older people in China live and receive long-term care. 7% stay in community-based centers and 3% in long-term care facilities. However, only a small part of the urban community. Only some can provide elderly care services. Insufficient human resources, smart speakers and other similar smart devices for community-based elderly care make life much easier for older people. Helps you. “

He proposed accelerating the promotion of elderly care technologies and applications, including health care equipment, and the construction of a comprehensive management information services platform for the elderly for home care, emergency calls and other services. ..

According to Li, to meet the growing demand for AI talent, promote the free flow of information and data across different Internet platforms, tighten data sharing regulations, and provide cybersecurity training to students. Further efforts are needed to build a multi-level education system.

