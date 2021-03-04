What type of SSD do I need to buy?





Solid-state drives have obvious advantages over older hard disk drives. SSDs are faster, quieter, and consume less power. The problem is that it also comes with an array of acronyms listed in the spec, which can make it difficult to understand what you need.

It’s really easy to get through the clutter. Just select the form factor and speed. The guide will explain how to do this.

Need a super fast version? Please read the summary below.

SSD form factor: M.2 drive and 2.5 inch drive

Let’s start with the form factor. SSDs come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but the two most common types are M.2 drives and 2.5-inch drives. Each type has its advantages. Gumstick-type M.2 drives connect directly to the motherboard (thus reducing the clutter of desktop PC cables), and some types are faster than 2.5-inch drives. In their part, rectangular 2.5-inch drives that are inserted into a PC like traditional storage drives are often cheaper.

Other less common form factors are PCIe add-in cards and U.2 drives, both of which are used in desktop PCs. A PCIe add-in card is similar to a sound or graphics card and uses the same PCIe slot to connect to the motherboard. U.2 SSDs are similar to 2.5-inch drives, but only work if the vendor adds a U.2 connector to the motherboard (or purchases an adapter for use in M.2 slots). You may also encounter mSATA drives on older laptops and mini PCs, but these have been replaced by the latest hardware M.2 drives. mSATA and M.2 SSD are not compatible.

So how do you choose the type? This depends on what your desktop or laptop can support, your performance needs, your budget size, and your building settings. PCIe add-in cards and U.2 are more niche, so most people can focus on choosing 2.5-inch and M.2 form factors. mSATA only works if you are replacing an existing drive or adding a drive to older compatible hardware.

Rob Schulz / IDG

Of these form factor types, 2.5 inch and M.2 drives are the most common. Others are only considered if the 2.5 inch or M.2 drive does not work in your situation (this is not common).

Best Budget 2.5 inch Drive addlink SSD S10 512GB 2.5 “SATA SSD

For desktop systems with the latest hardware or slightly older high-end hardware, you should be able to use both M.2 and 2.5 inch drives. Many people don’t even have to choose between the two, instead usually use a combination of M.2 for the boot drive and a 2.5-inch drive for additional storage. This arrangement reduces cable management issues and common cable clutter, while allowing builders to take advantage of fast, affordable, high-capacity SSDs on a single PC.

For older desktop systems, the optional 2.5-inch drive alone can get you stuck. If you really want the faster speeds you get with some M.2 drives, you can check the PCIe add-in adapter card if your motherboard has a PCIe 3.0 slot. These expansion cards accept M.2 drives and can be used in PCIe slots.

(Do you need a guide on how to install an M.2 or 2.5 inch SSD? Step-by-step instructions explain how to do this.)

For laptops, if you can choose from SSD form factors when configuring your new notebook, choose the option that offers the best value and performance compared to cost. But on most laptops, you can’t decide.

MHQJRH / Amazon

Do you have an old motherboard that doesn’t have an M.2 slot? If your motherboard has PCIe 3.0 x4, x8, or x16 slots open, you can use an M.2 NVMe to PCI 3.0 adapter card as shown here.

If you are upgrading on an older laptop, you may not be able to select it. Laptop configurations may be limited to only one form factor. To find out if your model has M.2 slots, 2.5-inch drive bays, or both, you’ll need to find the service manual online, or research in the forums or Reddit. You can also try contacting customer support. Be sure to purchase a drive that is compatible with your laptop. Pay attention to details such as the interface type (discussed in the next section) and the Z height of the original 2.5 inch drive. Also, check the reviews to see the power consumption of the particular SSD you are considering. This is because it affects battery life.

Once you have selected one for your system, you can follow the step-by-step steps to install SSD on your laptop for an easy and quick upgrade.

SSD Speed: SATA vs NVMe Best 2.5 inch SATA SSD SK hynix Gold S3 1500GB 3D NAND 2.5 inch SATA III Internal SSD

Now let’s move on to speed. When an SSD is said to be a SATA or NVMe drive, you essentially hear a shorthand in the speed range you can expect from it. Not all SSDs use the same digital interface to transfer data. Some models still use Serial ATA (SATA), but newer models use the Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) protocol rather than PCI Express (PCIe).

SATA is old and, as you can imagine, SATA drives are slower than the NVMe type. The interface limits the speed at which data can be transferred to and from the SSD. Still, SATA SSDs are a significant improvement over hard disk drives (HDDs), with average read and write speeds in the 500MB / sec range, 3-6 times faster than HDDs. Combined with affordability, you have the perfect option for cost-conscious PC builds and upgrades. Currently, we regularly recommend SATA SSDs to anyone who buys a new PC. This is especially true when upgrading on older PCs. The performance gains over HDDs are so great even in common situations such as loading websites that most people feel like they are using a completely different computer.

Gordon Mah Ung |

HDDs dominate even when you need a lot of storage at an affordable price, but when it comes to speed, SATA SSD sucks up HDDs.

Best M.2 PCIe Gen 3 SSD

NVMe has no SATA restrictions, which it shows. NVMe SSD is screaming rapidly. Currently, it runs 5 to 6 times faster than SATA drives, and new varieties are now the best at about 10 times faster. NVMe drive speeds continue to outpace charts as manufacturers improve their designs and release more models of their faster varieties.

Are you curious about how NVMe SSDs work? Our guide breaks down the details for you.

The terms to keep in mind when delving into the NVMe SSD specification are PCIe Gen 3 which is sometimes referred to as PCIe 3.0 and PCIe Gen 4 which is sometimes referred to as PCIe 4.0. Also note whether the drive is listed as x2 or x4 (pronounced 2 or 4), which indicates the number of PCIe lanes available. The more lanes you have, the more data your drive can transfer at one time. Current PCIe Gen3 x4 SSDs average 2,500 to 3,200 MB / sec for reads and writes, while PCIe Gen4 x4 drives average 5,000 MB / sec.

So how do you choose? As with form factors, it is not always possible to make that decision. All 2.5-inch SSDs are SATA drives, and M.2 SSDs come in both SATA and NVMe types, but what your motherboard supports determines what you buy. The M.2 slot can support SATA only, NVMe only, or both. Desktop PC motherboards have at least one slot on the board that supports both, and in some cases a second slot that supports both or only SATA. For laptops, it can be one of these three scenarios, so check the specifications for your particular model.

IDG

Some laptops are better suited for upgrades than others. It has two M.2 slots that support NVMe. Laptop specifications can usually be understood by looking at the service guide or by watching the YouTube teardown video.

Best M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD

If you disagree about the types of interfaces, think of SATA drives as fast enough for everyday tasks and games. Second, NVMe is ideal for high-performance PCs where it is important to save large file transfer time. Overall, your budget and the age of your PC will shape your decision.

Note: Even if you are limited to SATA or NVMe drives only, the performance of individual SSDs will vary and can affect your interaction with your PC. Therefore, be sure to compare the specifications and read the review.

NAND type and DRAMless drive

The interface type serves as a key indicator of SSD speed, but the inclusion of specific NAND (flash memory) flavors and dynamic RAM (DRAM) caches used by SSDs also affects it.

However, a detailed analysis of these aspects is not necessary for most people. More important is the drive’s performance when doing different types of file transfers. These results can be seen in individual reviews. (All PCWorlds SSD reviews can be found in the best model summary.)

Single-level cell (SLC), multi-level cell (MLC), triple-level cell (TLC), and quad-level cell (QLC) NAND each have their strengths and weaknesses, so what’s on the shelves is more important. important. Nowadays, most consumer SSDs have TLC and QLC flavors as manufacturers increase capacity while pushing costs down.

Samsung

Samsung’s top-of-the-line 980 Pro uses a TLC NANDa change from the 970 Pro’s MLC NAND. Recently, finding a consumer SSD with MLC NAND has become quite difficult.

Similarly, DRAMless drives lag behind some benchmarks compared to comparable SSDs with DRAM caches (such as random writes), but compared to SSDs with slower performing interfaces. How it works is still important. DRAMless NVMe SSDs are faster than SATA SSDs, and DRAMless SATA SSDs are faster than HDDs. Obviously, skip DRAM-less SSDs that don’t live up to this expectation, or SSDs that are the same price as models with DRAM caches. Also, skip if you even want overall performance. But don’t think you need to increase your budget to avoid all DRAMless SSDs.

Overview

Don’t worry if your brain is still digesting all the information and there is no clear indication of how to proceed. Answer the following two questions to figure out what type of SSD you want to buy.

What fits on my PC or laptop? (2.5 inch SSD, M.2 SSD, or both?) Which interface type does your PC or laptop support? (SATA, NVMe, or both?)

The easiest way to answer these questions is to look up the desktop PC motherboard specs or dive into laptop service guides, manufacturer forums, and / or Reddit.

For laptops, also check the maximum Z height of the 2.5-inch drive (if applicable) to see if it fits and determine the power consumption of the SSD you are considering. The latter can affect battery life.

For the right SSD selection, see the best SSD summary for links to all SSD reviews. (This very helpful Reddit post has a handy visual guide to group SSD models by general performance so you can focus your research.) Not only aiming for performance uniformity, but also We also evaluate your needs. If you’re happy with your mid-tier choices and budget options, you don’t have to pay the highest quality rates. Ignore any otherwise claimed internet comments.

Finally, once you get an SSD, it’s a little different from an HDD, so be sure to read the best way to manage SSD. (Don’t worry, you don’t have to do a lot of work!) Also, if you choose M.2 SSD, you can speed up the installation process by following convenient step-by-step steps.

