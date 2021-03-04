The Manhart MH3600 and MH4600 are more spicy versions of the BMW M3 and M4.





German tuning brand Manhart has a nifty new pair of BMWs, the MH3600 and MH4600. Based on the all-new G80 BMW M3 sedan and G82 M4 coupe, both the MH3600 and MH4600 receive numerous upgrades. Includes an inline 6 motor with a turbocharger of over 600 horsepower.

Manhart begins with the 2021 M3 and M4 competition models, both of which deliver 510 horsepower from the factory. After installing the Manhart MHtronik Powerbox, the new maximum output of the in-line 6-cylinder motor will be over 620 horsepower, about 100 horsepower more than in stock. In addition, you are free to use 553 lb-foot torque.

Modifications include a Manhart Performance Catback or OPFback exhaust system with twin carbon tailpipes to release those used gases. According to Manhart, their Mhtronik Powerbox is also applicable to the standard M3 or M4, allowing the motor to produce 590 horsepower. If you keep counting, it’s 117 horsepower more than a typical M3s 473 horsepower output. How nice.

Other upgrades include a new H & R descending spring, Manhart’s in-house staggered Concave One forged wheels, a new hood, front splitter, rear spoiler, rear diffuser and other carbon fiber exterior bits to improve aerodynamics. Includes spraying. Manhart has also developed its own side flap set for the MH3600 and MH4600.

Of course, without a set of body decals, Manhart creation would not be complete. Gold decal kits for MH3600 and MH4600 are available, including side stripes and racing stripes. Plus, if you want a little more sparkle with Bimmer, you can add gold pin striping to the wheels.

The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 (generally including the 4 Series) were the subject of explicit criticism at the time of their debut last year, all of which have to do with their oversized kidney grille. However, looking at the Manharts MH3600 and MH4600, the stealth atmosphere fits very well on both vehicles. Is it safe to say that Manhart has organized the polarized façade of M3 and M4?

And when you think about it, Manhart doesn’t end with M3 and M4. The 600 hp upgrade is only Phase 1 of the tuning program. Phase 2 includes more power, more noise, and more ridiculous external accessories. I can’t wait to check it right away.

